Dozens of Dogs, Puppies Transferred to Chicago After Tornado Destroys Texas Shelter

Over 30 dogs and puppies just finished their 1,100-mile journey from Texas to Chicago after a string of recent tornadoes laid waste to several Texas animal shelters, a powerful twister completely tearing the roof off one in Pasadena.

According a press release, PAWS Chicago is the new (temporary) home to 33 displaced dogs, 27 of which are younger than 1 year old. These pups came from five Houston-area shelters that had no choice but to send out a plea for help after devastating tornadoes caused extensive damage to the buildings.

Upon their arrival in Chicago, each dog will undergo physical and medical exams, after which they will receive any treatment necessary for adoption or fostering, PAWS said.

The nearly three dozen dogs consist of eight sets of family and littermates, with eight individual dogs. The average age is 6.5 months, with the youngest being the ‘S’ litter, five 6-week-old puppies born to Sonesta, their 1-year-old mother. The two oldest are Trina, 3-year-old mother to Tempo, and Turtle, another 3-year-old.

All 170 Animals Escape Pasadena Animal Shelter Without Injury

The disastrous storm swept through Texas in late January, with at least one “large and destructive” tornado leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. In the aftermath of the tornado, KHOU anchor Shern-Min Chow posted a video of the destruction to Twitter, showing the Pasadena Animal Shelter in ruins, its roof laying uselessly on the ground.

Miraculously, the 170+ animals housed inside were safe, despite their severely damaged home. All of the animals were moved to a separate facility that day, with many subsequently transferred to PAWS Chicago.

Texas Animal Shelter Worker Praises Community for Its Response in the Wake of the Tornadoes

For Lisa Tynan, the marketing and special events specialist for Houston PetSet, which advocates for homeless dogs and cats in the area, January 24 began like any other Tuesday. Then the tornado hit.

She arrived at the Pasadena Animal Shelter at 5 pm to find it in shambles, the more than 100 animals inside terrified as they huddled in cages among the scattered debris of the nearly-collapsed building. To her amazement, however, a large group of animal lovers had arrived before her and were already doing their best to comfort the shaken dogs and cats.

“There were already dozens of people there helping, which was beautiful to see,” Tynan recalled to Houston Public Media. “The animal welfare community is really a great communicating community, so there was a really quick response.”

After touching down in Texas, the EF-2 tornado caused considerable damage to several buildings in Pasadena, including the animal shelter. But local animal rescue and advocacy organizations wasted no time lending a hand. Thanks to the help of volunteers, Houston PetSet, and the Houston SPCA, every single dog and cat was removed from the dilapidated building and given a safe place to recover from the overwhelming shock of the incident.

“All of the animals did survive, which is really quite amazing considering the state that building is in,” Tynan said. “Fortunately, it looks like there will be a place for all of them to go.”