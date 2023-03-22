Dozens of Dolphins Die After Becoming Trapped in Sea Ice

More than 30 dolphins lost their lives after becoming trapped in sea ice while swimming off the coast of Canada, the frozen masses forcing them out of the water to their deaths.

The dolphins were swimming near Carbonear over the weekend when the fast-moving sea ice surrounding a large portion of Newfoundland began to close in on them. Unable to escape the obstacles, the dolphins were pushed ashore, a fatal occurrence without quick intervention.

Local volunteers, fishery officers, and members of the non-profit group Whale Release and Strandings all rushed to the scene to help. Unfortunately, however, their efforts were unsuccessful. None of the stranded dolphins survived.

Julia Parsons, a local volunteer in the dolphin rescue effort, posted pictures and videos of the harrowing scene, calling it a “sad morning.”

“These animals, they just keep moving with open water. And when they run out of open water, they’re forced up on shore or in the pack ice, which kills them,” Wayne Ledwell of Whale Release and Strandings told CBC.

According to Ledwell, the rescue effort was already well underway by the time his team arrived. A large group of people used sleds and tarps to attempt to move the stranded animals back to the open water.

But dolphins can only survive a few hours at most after becoming beached. They need to stay wet and cool to survive. As a result, the rescuers had very little time to work with. “This has happened many times before here when ice invades us from the north,” Ledwell told Newsweek.

Dolphin Strandings in Sea Ice Are All Too Common, Experts Say

At first, rescuers thought only a few dolphins were trapped in the ice. As the frozen masses began to shift, however, they realized the full extent of the gruesome scene.

“There was 30-odd that died down in Carbonear. We didn’t even know there was that many there,” Ledwell said. “We thought there were five, or six or seven of them that were in the ice there. But when the ice cleared away, a lot of them had died, we just didn’t see them. The ice had covered them over.”

Everyone involved, including Ledwell, felt heartbroken and helpless at the death of the dolphins. Sadly, however, there wasn’t much anyone could do once the ice beached the dolphins. Even if the rescuers could have ventured out to the stranded pod, the sea ice would have posed too great a threat.

The sea ice, Ledwell said, is unforgiving toward all those it ensnares. “It’s been happening here forever,” he explained, adding the ice affects more than just dolphins. “It kills blue whales and humpback whales and whatever gets into it.”

An eerily similar incident occurred mere weeks ago in another Newfoundland town. That time, rescuers successfully saved over a dozen dolphins from an icy grave. Experts remain uncertain whether the deceased dolphins and the ones saved earlier this month were part of the same pod.