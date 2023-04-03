Dozens of Endangered Right Whales Spotted Near Massachusetts

Massachusetts wildlife officials scrambled to protect around 70 endangered North Atlantic right whales Friday as the massive group journeyed through the waters of Cape Cod Bay.

Seeing dozens of whales at once is an awe-inspiring sight in itself. This, however, was especially significant, as scientists estimate that fewer than 350 North Atlantic right whales remain on Earth. As such, around one-fifth of the world’s entire population of endangered right whales were in Cape Code all at once.

As the whales approached, wildlife officials deployed two patrol vessels to ensure the whales weren’t affected by passing boat traffic. By Saturday, the entire pod appeared to have moved on. The Massachusetts Environmental Police gave no indication as to where the whales might be headed.

“No right whales have been spotted in the vicinity of the Canal today,” the officials said in a statement.

Among the passing whales were a mother and her calf, which fed outside the east end of the Cape Cod Canal in Cape Cod Bay before moving on. In late March, NOAA documented a total of around 80 right whales in the area.

Cape Cod Bay, along with the entire New England coast, is a foraging area for the North Atlantic right whale. As such, it’s one of two critical habitats designated by NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).

The other habitat, where many of the mammoths of the sea migrate in the fall for feeding, nursing, and calving, spans along the east coast from northeast Florida all the way to southeast North Carolina.

Wildlife Officials Work to Free Right Whale Tangled in Heavy Fishing Gear

The majority of the right whales swam through Cape Cod Bay and continued on their journey without incident. One, however, worried wildlife officials immensely, as she was clearly entangled in hundreds of feet of heavy fishing rope.

The Center for Coastal Studies Marine Animal Entanglement Response (MAER) team successfully removed 200 feet of rope from the endangered whale. Sadly, though, she remained dangerously entangled as of Saturday.

“This is obviously a difficult situation,” Scott Landry, director of MAER, said in a statement. “We worked very hard for this whale on Wednesday and she did all she could to avoid us.”

Weather permitting, the team will resume work disentangling the whale as soon as possible. Unfortunately, time appears to be running out for the endangered right whale. Researchers first spotted her in February near Nantucket. At the time, she was already entangled in a length of heavy rope.

Since then, the entanglement has only worsened and has now developed into a “highly complex and lethal one.” In the weeks since the first sighting, the rope has managed to form “multiple wraps around her body and likely also her flippers.”

Because of their rarity, right whale casualties are not well documented. Scientists know, however, that fishing gear is one of the greatest threats to the critically endangered whales. Since 2017, at least nine right whales have died as a direct result of entanglement.