Dozens of Eyewitnesses Report Sasquatch Sighting in Western New York

Humans have been roaming the earth for thousands upon thousands of years, but we still can’t say we know everything about the little blue planet on which we live. New species are discovered every single day, a mere two percent of the sea has been explored, and though we have a few solid theories, we still have no idea what happened to the dinosaurs.

The mysteries of the earth are many, but among the most fascinating is the existence of cryptids. The Loch Ness Monster, the Yeti, the Mothman, the Chupacabra, the Mongolian Death Worm, and, of course, Sasquatch (aka Bigfoot) are just a few of the most well-known creatures whose existence is neither proven nor disproven.

Is there a winged monster with cloven hooves and the head of a goat roaming the Pinelands of New Jersey? Maybe! Sightings of the Jersey Devil go back centuries, after all. Now, it’s true that much of the scientific community remains skeptical. Cryptid sightings, however, aren’t at all uncommon, especially when it comes to Sasquatch.

If Sasquatch does exist, he (or she!) is a cryptid about town. Sightings of furry, upright bipeds and inhumanly large footprints matching the description of Sasquatch have cropped up everywhere from Northern California to the Himalayas to the forests of Pennsylvania. Among the most popular sites of Sasquatch sightings, however, is New York state’s Chautauqua County.

Cryptozoologists Legitimize Widespread Sasquatch Sightings

When you imagine the outpouring of Sasquatch sightings in the Chautauqua County area, you might picture a single person making multiple reports or maybe even an overzealous group of conspiracy theorists. Believe it or not, these sightings are actually so widespread that Mayville resident Peter Wiemer has been sponsoring the annual Chautauqua Lake Bigfoot Expo for the last decade.

In a recent interview with WGRZ, Wiemer explained that he’s received dozens of eyewitness accounts of Sasquatch sightings from a wide variety of residents. “They are from all kinds of walks of life. There are 45 eyewitnesses that have reached out to me,” he said. “There’s a hundred or more in Chautauqua County that aren’t talking to me.”

According to Idaho State University professor Dr. Jeff Meldrum, the landscape of the area is ideal for Sasquatches, as their habitat requirements are similar to that of black bears. “There has been published data that indicated that examination of the bioclimatic factors that establish a black bears’ population seems to also run very parallel to those attributable to Bigfoot based on its reported distribution,” Meldrum explained.

But what about the lack of physical evidence? The main argument against the existence of cryptids, after all, is that no one has ever found a dead one. Well, Sasquatch Researcher Steve Kulls has an answer to that as well. “To find a dead bear in the wild is unheard of,” Kulls argued. “The same thing with a coyote or a fox, even. Because the environment has its own disposal system.”

On top of that, the sheer number of Sasquatch sightings stretching back centuries provides a pretty compelling argument. “This mystery does go back centuries,” Kulls said. “If you think about it, not only do you have the Native American lore but throughout history.”