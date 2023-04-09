Dozens of Exotic Animals Seized From Ranch in Police Raid

Officials recently raided a ranch in Mexico City after receiving reports of “suspicious activity,” discovering 25 exotic animals in total.

As the BBC reports, officials in the Mexico capital found a Bengal tiger, lions, pumas, and several other exotic species. The site is believed to have been used by a gang specializing in siphoning and selling gasoline – one of multiple high-profile crimes cited in the raid.

Trafficking exotic animals is big business in Mexico. Many species end up in the hands of criminals using them as symbols of their enterprise or pets outright. It is not illegal to own an exotic animal in the country, though documentation and paperwork is required for those who choose to. Neither is common, however, and raids often result in the seizure of undocumented exotic animals.

Species can range from the big cats listed above to coyotes, wolves, and a menagerie of reptiles and birds. In fact, the illicit trade in flora and fauna is now estimated to be the fourth-biggest illegal enterprise in Mexico. Drugs, people, and guns take the top three spots according to the office of the Mexican attorney general for environmental protection.

The practice has grown so much that private citizens are largely involved, too. Back in 2020, a woman caused local outrage after walking a tiger cub through an “upscale mall” in Mexico city. The cub was, at least, on a leash.

This past December, traffic police would find a tiger cub inside a vehicle they had stopped for a minor traffic infraction.

Exotic Animals and the Invasive Species Problem

Here in the U.S., Florida is experiencing a similar exotic animal crisis – and has been for decades. Like Mexico, the state is known for beautiful beaches, sunshine, and warm weather. But it’s also home to the most intense invasive species problem in North America.

Non-native plants and animals cause tremendous harm to the environment, native species, and even humans. And the majority of instances start with the illegal pet and exotic animal trade.

One of the most visible issues is the proliferation of Burmese pythons throughout Florida. These massive snakes were originally introduced to the region as pets, but they have since taken over the Everglades, preying on native wildlife and disrupting the ecosystem – spreading further north into the state with every year.

Efforts to control their population have been challenging, but programs like the Python Action Team are making progress.

Another issue is the lionfish, which is a popular aquarium pet that was released into Florida waters. These fish have no natural predators and have reproduced rapidly, causing damage to coral reefs and native fish populations. Divers are encouraged to catch and remove lionfish when they see them while underwater.

Additionally, exotic plants like the Brazilian pepper and air potato have taken root in Florida, displacing native plants and disrupting natural ecosystems. These plants can also cause respiratory issues for humans.