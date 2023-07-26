Dozens of pilot whales beached in ‘horrific’ mass stranding

As many as 70 pilot whales have stranded on a beach in Western Australia following an unusual gathering off the coast.

The incident began when wildlife officials spotted a pod of 90 pilot whales massed together on Monday. By 4 pm local time the next day, Tuesday the 25th, they had begun beaching themselves en masse.

As the afternoon faded into evening, wildlife officials reported that a “pod of approximately 60-70 long-finned pilot whales” had purposefully washed ashore.

Because of the whale’s bizarre behavior the day before, WA Parks and Wildlife Service officers were already on hand, anticipating a stranding. “They had everything prepared for a beaching, they’re just setting it up now,” explained Cheynes Beach Caravan Park owner Allan Marsh.

Using a drone, park officials captured footage of the whale’s strange gathering. At first, they thought the large pod of pilot whales had huddled together in an effort to defend themselves against orcas in the area. Now, however, it’s believed to be a form of pre-stranding behavior.

As whale after whale swam out of the sea, lining up side by side in the sand, officials urged the public against coming to the beach.

The Department of Biodiversity, Conservation, and Attractions set up a “safety zone” around the pilot whales and is currently managing the incident. And though residents quickly gathered in an effort to assist, they asked that volunteers adhere to beach closures for the time being.

“We understand the public’s concern at this time and appreciate the offers of support from volunteers,” the DBCA said in a statement. “However, the safety of the public and the whales are our main priority. So we ask that members of the public do not approach the beach.”

Mass pilot whale stranding sparks shark alert

An extremely social species, pilot whale pods stick together to a fault. Should a single individual fall ill or become injured, for instance, and beach itself as a result, it’s not unusual to see the rest of the pod follow suit, despite being in fine health.

As such, it wouldn’t be surprising to learn that a single distressed pilot whale sparked this incident while the rest remained perfectly healthy and merely stranded in solidarity. However, because at least one individual is actually injured or ill, officials warned of a possible increase in sharks in the area.

“It is possible dead and injured animals will act as a attractant that could lead to sharks coming close in to the shore along this stretch of coast,” the state government’s Shark Smart explained.

“While it’s not uncommon for sharks to be present off the Western Australian coast throughout the year, people should exercise additional caution. Officers from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, along with staff from other agencies are monitoring the situation and providing advice to relevant authorities.”

Opportunistic feeders, sharks will always choose the easiest prey available. Using their finely tuned senses, sharks can detect and track wounded and dying animals.

A healthy pilot whale doesn’t have many predators, but an ill or wounded individual is the ideal meal for a great white shark. An illness or injury makes it far easier to hunt, while the whale’s blubber provides an energy-rich food source.