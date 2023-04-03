Dozens Of Rats Recently Seen Infesting New Hampshire Highway

Upwards of 30 domestic rats were recently dumped along the side of the road in New Hampshire. Absolutely wild video footage seems to show the shocking aftermath of what authorities indicate may be an instance of potential animal cruelty. Animal cruelty is a Class B felony in New Hampshire which is also known as The Live Free Or Die State. That offense carries jail time ranging from anywhere between 3 and 7 years depending on the severity of the incident. The video was initially shared on Facebook. Entire packs of rats can be seen scurrying around the roadside.

There has been mixed reactions about the video online. Some folks were discouraged by “That’s so horrible. I hope they’re captured and brought to good homes,” one viewer wrote, with another agreeing it was “very sad.” Others feared the worst for the rodents. “Couple nights the owls will have the situation cured,” one Facebook user warned.

Then there were those who were simply alarmed at what implications the sudden influx of rats could have. “Wait till they start multiplying,” one concerned follower commented, with another writing: “Hope whoever did this will be held responsible when they are in the surrounding homes.”

According to Barnstead Police, approximately 30 domesticated hooded rats were discarded in “several bags” that were dumped on Province Road in the 700 blocks by an unknown individual on March 30.

Police Force Attempting To Capture Rats

Police have contacted the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NHSPCA). They are planning to attempt to capture the rats, who, given their domesticated status, could potentially struggle to survive in the wild.

Barnstead Police is appealing for anyone who may have information pertaining to the individual or individuals involved to come forward. “This constitutes Animal Cruelty under New Hampshire law,” it said in a statement. “If you know who may be responsible for this please give us a call and rat them out (603)305-5378. (Rats need love too!)”

Rats With Backpacks Seen Rescuing Earthquake Victims

The human-animal bond dates back thousands of years, to the first domestication of animals in the Stone Age. Since then, animals and humans have developed a symbiotic connection in which humans protect and assist wild animals when given the opportunity, and animals return the favor.

This, of course, isn’t true across the board, for either animals or humans. But all manner of wild and domesticated animals, from dogs to dolphins to horses, have been indispensable to humans through the millennia. Even rats, widely considered among the most detestable vermin, have performed otherwise impossible tasks in the service of humans.

In addition to detecting land mines (don’t worry, they’re too light to see them off), rats are now being trained to save earthquake victims. How? Well, it starts with a tiny backpack.

APOPO, the same organization that trained rats for landmine detection, is fitting rats with miniature backpacks and training them to scurry through collapsed buildings in search of survivors.

According to the researchers in charge of the project, rats are the ideal candidate for such a task, as they’re adventurous, small enough to fit through otherwise impenetrable cracks, and have an excellent sense of smell. Not to mention, as the land mine projects have proven, they’re highly amenable to training.

“Rats are typically quite curious and like to explore – and that is key for search and rescue,” Donna Kean, behavioral research scientist and leader of the project, explained to CNN.

How Researchers Train Rescue Rats

The rats aren’t ready for deployment quite yet, but they’re deep into extensive training. To train them, researchers take them into a simulated disaster zone. Equipped with high-tech backpacks, the rats first locate the target person in an empty room. From there, they pull a switch on the pack that triggers a beeper and return to base for a treat.

The backpack itself is equipped with a video camera, a two-way microphone, and a location transmitter. With these tools, first responders can communicate with earthquake survivors via the rats. “Together with the backpack and the training, the rats are incredibly useful for search and rescue,” Kean explained.

It Can Take Up To A Year To Train A Rat For A Rescue Mission

According to Donna Kean, it takes nine months to a year to train each rat. After the rats master the first phase of their training, they move on to more “real-world scenarios”. In this stage, the rats must navigate “multiple floors of a collapsed building” to find the faux victims.

There’s still plenty of work to do before the rats are ready for real-life situations. Researchers have already managed to make the rats comfortable with backpacks and find fake victims, however. There’s no doubt the tiny saviors will be navigating collapsed buildings and rescuing victims in no time. “Even if our rats find just one survivor at a debris site, I think we would be happy to know it’s made a difference somewhere,” said Kean.