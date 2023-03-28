Dozens of Stolen Artifacts Returned to National Park Service, Museums After 50 Years

In a victory for the National Park Service, history buffs and museum enthusiasts alike, 50 stolen museum artifacts have returned home after a half-century-long heist.

A remarkably rare Model 1842 USM Pattern Pistol (No. 12) is back with NPS as part of the case’s closing. Springfield Armory National Historic Site (Springfield, Massachusetts) receives the artifact on their behalf. And armory curator Alex MacKenzie is ecstatic to receive the pistol. This rare firearm was stolen from the NPS site over 50 years ago (when it was still Springfield Armory Museum) on June 22nd, 1971.

Valuable items from the Connecticut State Library in Hartford were also stolen. The Longmeadow Historical Society, and the Belchertown Historical Society/Stone House Museum also had artifacts stolen by the same thief in a string of unprecedented heists.

“We are grateful for the federal and state law enforcement officers whose persistent work resulted in the return of this rare pistol to the Armory museum collection where it can be preserved and cared for by the National Park Service,” offers site Superintendent Kelly Fellner for NPS’ media release.

The momentous return took place on March 13th. That day, a ceremony would commence at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. There, 50 firearms and other military items would return to their rightful owners. Sites include 16 museums and historical societies in total.

Through tireless efforts, the Federal Bureau of Investigation Art Crime Team led the charge. Philadelphia Division, the United States Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the Upper Merion Township Police Department, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, all aided in identifying the theft and returing these priceless artifacts to their rightful owners.

National Park Service Details Significant Historical Artifact Heist

Model 1842 USM Pattern pistol No. 12 (NPS Photo, media release)

The mass artifact theft primarily occurred across the northeastern United States between 1968 and 1979. This particular pistol (above) has likely been at Springfield Armory as part of the collection since establishment in 1866. Pattern pistols like this one were “perfect examples” for contractors who had won bids to manufacture the design in volume for the Government.

This Model 1842 USM (No. 12) was one of only twelve pattern pistols manufactured by Springfield Armory circa 1842. It is, without a doubt, a truly unique and important piece of American history.

About the Springfield Armory National Historic Site

The Springfield Armory National Historic Site is a fascinating destination for military buffs and history enthusiasts alike. A Springfield, Massachusetts site, the armory stands 250 years later (circa 1777) as a center for manufacturing firearms and ammunition for the United States military. It played a crucial role in arming American troops during the American Revolution, the War of 1812, and both World War I and II.

Today, visitors can explore the historic site and learn about the evolution of firearms technology, as well as the contributions of the Springfield Armory to American history. The museum features exhibits on everything from the early days of musket production to the development of modern automatic weapons. Visitors can also tour the historic buildings and watch demonstrations of the various stages of firearm production.

In addition to its rich history, the armory is also an important National Park Service interpreter of American industry. If you’re a U.S. history or firearms buff, this armory is one for the bucket list.