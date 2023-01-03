Dozens of Wolves in Sweden to Be Shot in ‘Tragic’ Cull

A tumultuous history between Sweden’s wolf and human populations resulted in the extinction of the country’s wolves by the mid-1900s. A few decades later, however, three wolves migrated to southern Sweden, sparking a resurgence in population. As of this year, around 460 animals in some 40 packs roam the country, the majority of which reside in central Sweden. For now, at least.

Yesterday (January 2) marked the start of the largest wolf cull in modern history, the approval of which caused a surge of outrage from nature organizations calling the mass killing “shameful and heartbreaking.”

Last year, talks began of a large-scale wolf culling in the country to cut down on the growing lupine population. It was then decided that 75 wolves out of 460 would be allowed to be killed in a month-long hunt. “Hunting is absolutely necessary to slow the growth of wolves. The wolf pack is the largest we have had in modern times,” Gunnar Glöersen, predator manager at the Swedish Hunters’ Association, told SVT as the culling began.

Wildlife Organizations Slam Swedish Govt’s Approval of Wolf Culling

Wildlife organizations couldn’t agree less with Glöersen’s assessment. Ridding the country of a fifth of its apex predator population could have detrimental effects on the local ecosystem, experts say. Daniel Ekblom of Sweden’s Nature Conservation Society believes the cull is nothing short of “tragic,” vehemently arguing against the mass killing of wolves.

“It could have consequences for a long time to come,” he said. “You get discouraged. There is report after report that the wolf tribe has major problems, but [the government] don’t take it seriously.”

“Wolves as top predators in the food chain are a prerequisite for biodiversity,” Marie Stegard, president of a local anti-hunting group, told The Guardian. “Killing a quarter of the population through hunting has negative consequences for animals and nature. It’s disastrous for the entire ecosystem. The existence of wolves contributes to a richer animal and plant life. Human survival depends on healthy ecosystems.”

Lupine Culling Could Result in Unstable Population

Following this year’s cull, the lupine population in Sweden will drop below 400. Many in the Swedish parliament, however, are in favor of cutting it even further, down to 170 individuals, putting the population at greater risk of disease and inbreeding. “It is obvious that there is strong political pressure for licensed hunting for wolves, and also lynx and bear,” Stegard said.

This figure has already received serious pushback from wildlife experts, who argue that 170 isn’t “based on any scientific facts.”

“Unforeseen things can happen in wild populations and a level of 170 is far too low,” Benny Gäfwert, a predator expert at the WWF, told SVT. “We have a problem when it comes to the genetics of wolves, and the smaller the population, the greater the impact of fluctuations in genetic status.”