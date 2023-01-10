Driver Rescued From Flooded Car Amid Devastating California Storm

A driver in Val Verde, California, found themselves trapped in raging floodwater on Monday as the ongoing winter storms continue to submerge the southern portion of the state.

According to officials, the driver was stuck in their immobilized vehicle for about an hour before emergency crews arrived to rescue him. Video of the incident shows water rushing down the abandoned street, the lone vehicle almost fully submerged underwater as the river of rain pounded against the windshield.

As heavy rain continued to fall, rescue crews extended the ladder of a firetruck down to the passenger side window. The driver was then able to climb through to safety.

Flood advisories, high wind warnings, and high surf remain in effect for much of California, including the Val Verde area. Officials released an evacuation order for multiple areas across the state, including Montecito, Toro Canyon, and Serena Park.

The California storms have caused such severe damage and flooding that authorities recommended schools close on Tuesday (January 10) to minimize the number of students and staff on the roads.

Death Toll From California Storms Rises to At Least 16

As the parade of storms continues to batter the California coast, hundreds of thousands remain without power. Sadly, at least 16 have lost their lives since the severe weather began several weeks ago. Roughly 34 million Californians are under a flood watch, with the risk of mudslides spreading further across the state.

The devastating storms lashing California are a result of the atmospheric rivers making their way across the Golden State. Thus far, certain areas of California have seen as much as 600% more rain than the average annual amount.

On Monday (January 9), the state saw 2-7 more inches of rain, with even more expected Tuesday. The Los Angeles area faces a particularly dangerous threat, as it could receive up to 4 more inches of rain.

“This has resulted in nearly saturated soils and increasingly high river levels,” the National Weather Service said Tuesday. “Today’s heavy rain will further exacerbate ongoing flooding while prolonging the risk of flash flooding and mudslides, especially across recent burn scar regions.”

According to climate experts, California is experiencing “hydroclimate whiplash” as a result of the ongoing storms. After years of hot, dry conditions and drought, the relentless rain has now plunged the state underwater.

“What California has at the moment is lots of moist air being brought across the Pacific by the Jetstream. It’s then being hit by a massive storm coming down from the Arctic, which has huge amounts of cold air,” climate scientist Mark Maslin explained to Newsweek. “And as it hits the California warm air, it’s causing massive amounts of rain.”