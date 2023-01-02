Dry Tortugas National Park to Close on Monday: Here’s Why

Over the last few days, approximately 300 migrants have arrived at Dry Tortugas National Park down in the Florida Keys. Consequently, the park will now be closed on Monday to allow law enforcement and medical personnel time to assess the situation, organize logistics, and provide necessary care and services.

The timeline for the closure has not been defined yet, but it is expected to last several days. Safety is the primary reason behind the decision. Staff, volunteers, and migrants will need access to the facilities and park resources throughout the process. As a result, the ferry and seaplane services near Dry Tortugas will also be temporarily shut down.

The Dry Tortugas is an island chain out in the ocean about 70 miles further west than Key West. It includes a cluster of seven spectacular islands full of coral reefs, sea life, and white sandy beaches. The area is an extremely popular destination for diving, fishing, bird watching, and exploring shipwrecks.

Cuban Migrants Increasingly Rafting Up To Dry Tortugas National Park

According to WGCU/PBS News, the number of illegal immigrants bringing their rafts ashore at Dry Tortugas has increased lately. Instead of worrying about their usual job duties, park officials now have to focus their attention on providing food, water, and basic medical care to the migrants until the Department of Homeland Security can take over.

Rear Admiral Brendan C. McPherson serves as a commander for the Coast Guards’ Homeland Security Task Force. He provided additional details on the situation that is unfolding.

“The U.S. Coast Guard and partner federal, state, and local components in HSTF-SE are coordinating efforts to recover the individuals currently stranded on the remote, uninhabited islands,” he said. “They will be removed, and provided food, water, and any basic first aid they may need before being transferred to federal law enforcement agents in the Keys. From there, they will be transported for processing by regional U.S. Border Patrol stations to determine their legal status to remain in the United States or be processed for removal and repatriation to their country of origin. Irregular, illegal maritime migration is always dangerous and very often deadly. Do not take to the seas.”

All National Park Service facilities and property will be shut off for the time being. However, boats in the area will still be permitted to seek safe harbor at a nautical anchoring zone near Garden Key and Bird Key Harbor.

The Park Was Closed Earlier This Year Due To Hurricanes

Dry Tortugas National Park also had to shut down for safety concerns earlier this year when Hurricane Ian made landfall in the area. Closing the park is never something that superintendent Darrel Echols ever wants to do, but said it’s necessary occasionally.

“Our priority is ensuring the safest environment for park visitors and staff. The park will announce changes as appropriate,” he said. “But current conditions do not allow the park to remain open.”