Duck Hunters Lose Shotguns After Flipping Kayak, Game Wardens Retrieve Them in Most Creative Way Possible

Game wardens often have to use their imagination to solve ongoing issues in the hunting and fishing world. From rescuing a bird dog from the base of a 50-foot silo to using social media to catch poachers, game wardens often have to use their creativity. For instance, several game wardens had to put on their thinking caps after multiple Indiana duck hunters flipped their kayaks. The men were hunting on the state’s Deam Lake in Clark County.

According to reports, on the morning of Jan. 18, the two unidentified waterfowl hunters lost their shotguns after their boats tipped over. However, they wouldn’t be gone forever. Later, Indiana Conservation Officer Logan Carter was able to locate them. He fished them out of the water with, of all things, a magnet.

After the fishing science experiment went down successfully, Indiana DNR Law Enforcement took to Facebook to post photos of the recovered guns: a Winchester SX4 Waterfowl Hunter and a Browning Maxus II Hunter. In addition, they also posted pictures of a collection of Hevi-Steel and Fasteel 2.0 shells clasping to the magnet.

“Two waterfowl hunters flipped their kayaks today, but were able to self-rescue from the 41-degree water,” they wrote in the Facebook post about the incident. “Both men had lifejackets on board, but only one was being worn. Thanks to Indiana Conservation Officer Logan Carter and a strong magnet, the guns and ammunition were recovered.:

Indiana DNR gets crafty, successfully locates missing shotguns after duck hunters go into freezing lake water

While it’s not uncommon for fishing enthusiasts to use magnets to find neat, abandoned items underwater, it seems unusual for authorities to use them as a tool for public service.

According to IDNR Law Enforcement public information officer Jim Schreck, Officer Carter had gotten the magnet to use in underwater evidence searches. In this instance, Carter thought this was a great moment to use his new magnet.

As for drenched hunters, in the Facebook post, IDNR said the icy lake water was a chilly 41 degrees. Thankfully, when the kayak capsized, both hunters had life jackets, yet only one hunter was wearing one.

“They’re definitely pretty lucky,” Schreck said about the incident. “We could have been doing a body recovery instead of a firearms recovery.”

According to experts, ducking hunting in kayaks has its benefits and disadvantages. One of the cones to hunting in a kayak is that it limits the hunter’s mobility. In addition, experts also recommend not firing from a boat. Doing this could put hunters at risk of tipping their boats over as they turn their bodies to get the shot.