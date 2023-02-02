Duck Shot With Multiple Blowdarts Rescued in Montana Park

A domesticated duck was rescued from a Montana park Sunday after being found alive but with multiple blowdarts littering its body.

West Valley Park in Bozeman, Montana, is a popular destination, not just for human residents but for wild ducks as well, a fair number of which enjoy the peaceful space year-round.

In recent years, however, the duck population was bolstered by a few unfamiliar waterfowl. Specifically, three domesticated ducks were reportedly released in the area who made the pond their home after being abandoned by their former owner.

The act of pet abandonment alone raised eyebrows in the community, as domesticated ducks aren’t equipped for life in the wild. They fully rely on humans to provide food and shelter, not to mention they can’t fly, meaning they can’t search for food adequately or migrate with others of their species. Because of this, it’s illegal in many states to abandon ducks and other domesticated birds and pets.

“They never should have been dropped off, they’re domestic ducks and they can’t fly away to get food somewhere else,” Paul Gray of Bozeman Animal Control told KBZK. “But somebody shot a couple of arrows in them.”

One Abandoned Duck Presumed Dead in Montana

Unfortunately, Animal Control wasn’t able to rescue all three of the ducks. One of them seemingly vanished without a trace. Their attention quickly shifted toward the male duck, however, who appeared to be gravely injured.

“One of them was missing—the female—which was odd to me because they can’t fly,” said Susanna Lake, who discovered the injured duck. “Within seconds I saw the male, and he had 4 darts shot into him.”

To assist the male duck out of the freezing Montana waters, Gray put on waders and plunged into the pond. He then wrapped the injured animal with a blanket and carried it back to the shore. Sadly, his luck was no better in locating the missing female. “One of the ducks may have died, we don’t know where it is,” he said. “It’s terribly sad to see somebody do this to the ducks.”

Rehabilitated Ducks Find a New Home With Caring Owners

With the ducks back on dry land, rescuers carefully removed the darts from the male’s body. Both ducks were then transported to a local urgent care facility for pets. The injured black duck, lovingly named Elton John, was given an X-ray and a full exam but remained perfectly calm throughout the entire process. “It’s like he knew he was being helped,” Lake said.

After their treatment, Lake brought the ducks back to her home, where they spent the night relaxing in her bathtub. The next day, they made their way to a new and safe home. The person responsible for abandoning the ducks remains unknown. Susanna Lake, however, issued a passionate statement against pet abandonment and illegal hunting.

“You can’t do this to animals in a public park,” she said. “If your children want to hunt, take them hunting! But do the right thing, you can’t do animal cruelty because that’s wrong.”