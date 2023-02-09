Dwarf Planet With Ring Instead of Moon Baffles Scientists

Recent telescope data revealed that a dwarf planet orbiting the Sun in the outer reaches of our Solar System, has a dense ring around it rather than a moon, defying the laws of physics and leaving scientists scratching their heads.

The tiny planet, Quaoar, is the seventh largest of the roughly 3,000 known dwarf planets orbiting the Sun beyond Neptune. The largest, of course, is Pluto, which was demoted from planet to dwarf back in 2006 to keep the asteroid Ceres and Pluto’s moon, Charon, out of the running for the “planet” title.

Scientists discovered Quaoar in 2002, observing that it was just under 700 miles wide and a relatively standard dwarf planet. More recent observations, however, revealed that the little planet is far more interesting than once thought. Rather than a moon, it has a ring sitting further away than scientists previously thought possible.

A news release from the European Space Agency (ESA) explained that they used ground-based telescopes and a Cheops, a new space-based telescope to collect the mind-blowing data.

Quaoar’s strange ring is an unprecedented observation. According to previous data, it should have condensed to form a small moon. Instead, however, it remains an icy ring, orbiting the planet from an impossibly far distance. “Early results suggest that the frigid temperatures at Quaoar may play a role in preventing the icy particles from sticking together,” the news release explained. “But more investigations are needed.”

How the Dwarf Planet Defies the Laws of Physics

Until now, scientists firmly believed that planets couldn’t form rings beyond a certain distance. Should a ring expand far enough from its planet, it formed a spherical object (a moon).

This is only if the moon stays within the “Roche limit,” however. This is a point at which the planet’s tidal forces are stronger than the gravity holding the moon together. Should that moon move any closer, it would be ripped apart. Saturn, for example, has seven rings, and each one of them falls inside the planet’s Roche limit.

To the confusion of scientists, however, Quaoar is different. Its glacial ring orbits the dwarf planet well beyond its Roche limit but has never formed a moon.

“As a result of our observations, the classical notion that dense rings survive only inside the Roche limit of a planetary body must be thoroughly revised,” Giovanni Bruno, astronomer and Nature study author, said in the ESA statement.

This was not only a fascinating discovery in the research of dwarf planets but marked the first such observation for Cheops, the space-based telescope launched in 2019.

At first, scientists weren’t sure Cheops would be able to reach that far. But the research went off without a hitch, leading to the breakthrough observation. Now, scientists remain hard at work attempting to determine how the dwarf planet’s ring survived.