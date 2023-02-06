Earthquake Could Have a Death Toll in the Thousands

Over 1,500 people have died and rescuers continue to search through the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that left southern Turkey and northern Syria in ruins early Monday.

The first quake, one of the largest ever recorded in Turkey, struck at just after 4:00 am local time, shaking residents from their beds and sending them rushing into the freezing, rainy darkness. Around 9 hours later, a second quake with a magnitude of 7.5 struck, furthering the destruction.

Search efforts remain ongoing, but at least 1,000 people have died in Turkey and another 780 in Syria. Additionally, over 7,000 people across both countries suffered injuries in the quake, according to their respective Disaster and Emergency Management Agencies.

The epicenter of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake was 14.2 miles east of Nurdagi, in the Gaziantep province of Turkey. This one rattled the earth at a depth of 14.9 miles, per the United States Geological Survey. The second quake, which hit at 1:24 pm local time, had an epicenter 80 miles north of the original disaster. Over two dozen aftershocks came in their wake, the strongest measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale.

Dozens of Countries Rush to Turkey’s Aid Following Devastating Earthquake

Following the devastating quakes, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave a statement on Twitter. In it, he announced that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the affected areas. “We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he said.

Shocking images and harrowing video of the aftermath show the sun rising over a sea of collapsed buildings, with people wandering the streets after entire neighborhoods were leveled by the monstrous quake.

Absolutely horrific scenes out of city of Iskenderun #Turkey, vast devastation and destruction from magnitude 7.8 earthquake. People feared to be under rubble. Death toll already above 200… pic.twitter.com/7Fo6yIyut6 — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) February 6, 2023

In the aftermath of the earthquakes, President Erdogan reached out for help and 45 countries responded, offering their support.

The European Union is sending search and rescue teams to aid in Turkey’s continued search efforts, with crews from both the Netherlands and Romania already en route. In addition, the UK is preparing to send 76 search and rescue specialists, equipment, and rescue dogs.

France, Germany, Israel, the United States, Russia, and Iran have also pledged to help the shattered countries. According to Turkish Interior Minister Suleymon Soylu, 10 cities were laid to waste by the earthquake. School in each of these cities has been suspended for the next week.

“Hundreds of thousands of people are impacted by this. It is cold. It is rainy. Roads could be impacted,” said CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis. “That means your food, your livelihood, the care for your children, the care for your family.”

“Anything as far as crops or anything growing across this region will be impacted as well. The ramifications of this are broad and will impact this region for weeks, and months.”