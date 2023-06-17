Eastern milk snake bites reptile expert over 50 times in educational video

When Pennsylvania reptile expert Jesse Rothacker encountered an eastern milk snake while walking a local trail, he couldn’t resist making an educational video about it. The snake, however, was decidedly less enthusiastic, biting the videographer over 50 times over the course of their brief encounter.

As Rothacker approached the eastern milk snake, the little reptile immediately expressed its displeasure by rattling its tail. With no powerful means of defense of their own, milk snakes rely on mimicry to deter potential threats.

“Some people see that tail rattle and they think venomous,” Rothacker explains in the video. “But … snakes rattle their tail all the time. Most snakes, venomous or not, use that tail as a warning sign. See, these guys don’t have vocal chords like we do. So the only way they can make noise is rattling that tail.”

Another means of mimicry the eastern milk snake possesses? Its striking resemblance to the venomous copperhead.

Looking closer, however, their differences are hard to miss. While the copperhead has a pair of striking yellow eyes with vertically slitted pupils, much like a cat’s, the eastern milk snake’s pupils are round and encircled by a red iris.

But don’t worry – you don’t have to get close enough to see a snake’s eyes to tell the difference. The patterns of a copperhead and an eastern milk snake are similar, but not identical.

Copperheads, as their name suggests, are pure copper in color, their scales varying shades of rust. Milk snakes, on the other hand, have black outlines on each of their markings.

Though the eastern milk snake resembles the copperhead, appearances are really where their similarities end. The milk snake possesses no venom, no fangs, and only very tiny teeth.

Their teeth are so small, in fact, that they’re barely capable of puncturing skin, as Rothacker demonstrates when he receives over 50 bites and only bleeds once due to the location of the bite: the thin skin on the bridge of his nose.

Why did the eastern milk snake bite the reptile expert so many times?

Typically, eastern milk snakes are quite docile. This one, however, was having absolutely none of the reptile expert’s antics. “This has to be one of the bitiest milk snakes I have ever seen,” Rothacker said. “This is the record for most bites from one snake.”

But if the snake knew it couldn’t do much harm by biting, why did it bother? Well…what else was it supposed to do?

Eastern milk snakes are constrictors, subduing their prey by stopping blood flow to the heart. Obviously, this little snake had no hope of squeezing the life out of a comparatively giant human, so that wasn’t an option.

Other than that, it could rattle its tail to make its dissatisfaction known, which it already tried, or strike. In short, the snake was demanding to be put down so it could resume its travels in peace.

The reptile expert also guessed that the snake was biting out of curiosity, trying to determine what was holding it and where it could bite to be set free. As a result, it bit everything it could reach, from Rothacker’s hands to his face to his camera. At some points, it even bit itself.

“Some other snakes just give you a little defensive bite, then they let go,” Rothacker said. “The milk snake, it almost looks like they are tasting you.”

At no point in their interaction does the reptile expert appear alarmed, as he knew that he was never in any danger. It’s important to note, though, that we shouldn’t go around snatching snakes off the trail.

While even venomous snakes won’t chase you down the trail, they will bite when provoked. Rothacker is an expert and knows the difference between species on sight, but the average hiker runs the risk of suffering a venomous snake bite thinking they’re approaching a harmless eastern milk snake.