Efforts to Reintroduce Grizzly Bears to North Cascades Get Pushback

Chelan County, Washington, officials are openly opposing two federal agencies’ plan to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Park Service will soon launch an environmental impact statement process to evaluate their options concerning grizzlies’ future in the area. The move came after the agencies began hosting virtual meetings on the matter in November.

NPS began studying a possible reintroduction in 2020, and it has since deemed that it’s feasible. But all along, Chelan County commissioners have been vehemently opposed to the idea. With the support of local communities, they already smashed the idea once. And they’re not happy that the possibility of reintroducing grizzly bears has come back around.

“This is frustrating because the federal government pursued this effort only a few years ago,” County Commissioner Tiffany Gering said in a meeting last week meeting. “The effort was suspended after local counties like Chelan County spoke out against it. Yet here we are again, re-addressing this issue.”

Chelan County Commissioners Penned a Letter That Opposes the Plan

Gering co-authored a letter to Don Striker, superintendent for the North Cascades National Park Complex, with her fellow commissioners Bob Bugert and Kevin Overbay. And they once again expressed strong disinterest in the plan.

“We have previously provided extensive comments opposing grizzly bear reintroduction into our local communities. We continue to oppose grizzly bear reintroduction given the likely negative impacts to public safety, economic development, recreation opportunities, and the overall livelihood of our rural communities,” reads the letter.

The commissioners also stressed that NPS and USFWS have failed to address most of the residents’ concerns. And the agencies also haven’t attempted to properly work with and consult the communities.

The trio also cited a law that says, “grizzly bears shall not be transplanted or introduced into the state…the commission shall protect grizzly bears and develop management programs on publicly owned lands that will encourage the natural regeneration of grizzly bears in areas with suitable habitat.”

Grizzly Bears Were Once Abundant in the North Cascades

Grizzly bears were once prosperous in the North Cascades. But due to various reasons, there are only 10 to 20 left in the area.

There are less than 1,000 grizzlies left in the entire world. Because of that, the species is protected under the Endangered Species Act.

In accordance with the act, the federal government must not only protect the bears from further harm, but they must also work to help re-establish the population. The agencies believe that grizzlies would thrive in their once-natural habitat. And their presence would be a benefit to the entire ecosystem.

“This is a first step toward bringing balance back to the ecosystem and restoring a piece of the Pacific Northwest’s natural and cultural heritage,” Striker wrote in a statement. “With the public’s help, we will evaluate a list of options to determine the best path forward.”