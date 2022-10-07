eight-people-rescued-after-five-boats-capsize-on-lake-michigan

On Thursday afternoon, eight people were rescued in Evanston, Illinois after five boats capsized on Lake Michigan, according to local fire officials.

However, Evanston Fire Chief Paul Polep said everyone on all the boats has been accounted for. Apparently, no injuries were reported. Some of the people actually swam to shore on their own.

A Northwestern University spokesperson said two of the boats that capsized came from the Northwestern Sailing Club.

The incident reportedly occurred near Clark Street Beach and the Dempster Street Boat Launch.

Around 5:00 p.m., a quick change of weather caused massive waves that surprised boaters.

“The lake kind of flipped on us and capsized some boats. Multiple people in the water. We had a full water response,” Polep said.

Then, winds picked up drastically. One windsurfer went flying through the air and then into the lake. A lifeguard directed rescue boats to where people needed assistance.

While some people were evaluated at the scene, no one was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials said that it is “fortunate” no one was hurt given how tall the waves were.

“It was quite a bit of swimming, quite a bit of effort on all the people out,” said Polep.

