Elderly Florida Woman Charged After Shooting Injured Endangered Key Deer in ‘Mercy Killing’

Unlike its relatives, who span far and wide across the US and beyond, the Key deer resides only in the Florida Keys. And sadly, there aren’t many left. Although hunting (and even touching) the species has been strictly prohibited for decades, the tiny deer remain endangered. A mere 700-800 are left in the entire world.

In addition to the poaching and habitat destruction that drove them to near-extinction, experts estimate that around 150 key deer are killed every year by drivers traveling the main road traversing their habitat. Unfortunately, when tragic incidents such as this occur, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the organization responsible for caring for these animals, isn’t always able to respond in a timely manner.

This slow response causes frustration among wildlife enthusiasts across the area, and one resident became so frustrated that she took matters into her own hands. Wendy Kilheffer, a 77-year-old Big Pine Key resident, shot and killed an endangered Key deer in November, leading to a misdemeanor for killing an endangered species. But it isn’t as cut and dry as that.

It all started on November 9, when a fellow resident discovered a male Key deer in distress. He had ropes tangled in his antlers, which then became tangled in a fence. This caused the buck such stress that he severely injured himself “violently thrashing” against the metallic fencing.

“The thrashing caused the buck to sustain severe cuts and abrasions on both sides of [its] body,” Valerie Preziosi, president of the wildlife preservation group Save Our Key Deer explained in a Facebook post. “The resident was able to free the deer but could not get rid of the numerous rope strands.”

Key Deer Conservationist Speaks Out in Defense of Deer Killer

Concerned residents contacted the FWC regarding the injured deer, but officials were unable to relocate him. A week later, residents spotted the buck again, this time in far worse condition. The devastated neighbors found the Key deer “in extreme distress,” lying on his side in the grass.

The group cared for the deer the best they could. After attempting to give him water, they removed the ropes from his antlers and moved him to a shaded area. Unfortunately, however, his condition did not improve. As the deer struggled to breathe, the residents called the FWC hotline over and over again with no response. And it was at this point that Wendy Kilheffer could no longer sit and watch the animal suffer.

“At that time, someone took it upon themselves to put the agonized buck out of its misery with a shot to the head. As would have been done by an appropriate officer if they ever showed up,” SOKD wrote. Putting the buck down was technically illegal. But even Save Our Key Deer can’t deny that they “understand what led up to it.”

According to SOKD president Valerie Preziosi explained, this incident speaks to a larger issue. This was far from the first time that an animal suffered undue pain and distress because of the slow response times of the FWC and USFWS.

“One week after this shooting, a woman hit a Key deer [on the highway] and it flipped into the woods but was still alive and conscious. She called 911 and they connected her to the FWC hotline. It took 24 hours for somebody to finally euthanize the animal,” Preziosi told Outdoor Life. “24 hours is just too long.”