Elderly Florida Woman Killed by 10-Foot Alligator While Walking Her Dog

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission launched an investigation Monday after an 85-year-old woman was attacked and killed by a 10-foot alligator while walking her dog.

The horrific incident occurred around noon in Spanish Lakes Fairways, a 55-plus living community near Fort Pierce. While walking her dog near the community pond, a massive alligator lunged from the water, snatching the dog from her grip. The woman attempted to get the dog back from the hungry gator, but it turned its attention to her instead.

Thanks to the brave woman’s efforts, the dog survived the attack. The woman, however, suffered severe injuries and died shortly after the attack, according to FWC officials. Her identity remains undisclosed.

Witnesses to the grisly attack called 911, to which both the FWC and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office responded. A nuisance alligator trapper soon arrived on the scene as well to help retrieve the dangerous reptile from the Florida pond.

After pulling the gator from the water, officials’ suspicions were confirmed – the gator was massive, stretching between 10 and 11 feet in length, and weighing 600-700 pounds.

“It was definitely a fight,” Florida nuisance alligator trapper Robert Lilly told WPTV 5. “[We] snagged him on the bottom. He never surfaced. He stayed down the whole time. We were able to get a second hook in him and a hard line in him so we could get him up.”

“Our prayers go out to the loved ones of the victim and the Spanish Lakes’ residents who knew the victim and witnessed the attack,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a subsequent statement.

Neighbor of Deceased Florida Woman Attempted to Help During Alligator Attack

A fellow Florida resident identified only as Carol said that she tried to help the elderly woman escape the alligator. By the time she was close enough to reach her, however, it was too late.

“I saw my neighbor…she told WPBF. “The dog running up, the neighbor being down and bitten on the leg by an alligator and pulled into the water. I just remember her pushing her hair out of her face and getting air, and I’m saying ‘swim’…. And she’s saying I can’t the gator has me.”

The 77-year-old woman first called 911 for help. She then ran to her garage to get a pole in hopes of pulling her friend from the water. When she returned to the water, though, the 85-year-old woman was gone. “It just haunts me right now,” Carol said. “There’s nothing I could do, I could not get in the water.”

As the incident remains under investigation, details remain sparse. That said FWC did assure residents that “Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida.”

They added, however, that there are more than 1 million alligators across the state. Though they typically ignore humans, they can be found in any body of fresh water and should be avoided.