Elderly Hawaiian Man Lucky To Be Alive After Multiple Shark Bites

A senior citizen in Hawaii is lucky to still be alive after he was attacked by a shark on Sunday afternoon. According to Big Island Now, the incident happened about 200 yards off the coast of Anaeho’omalu Bay. The Hawai’i Fire Department was able to come to the man’s aid after he made his way to a catamaran that was docked nearby. The crew aboard that boat was able to help stop the bleeding. He was reportedly bitten on both his upper and lower body.

First responders picked up him from the catamaran and brought him to the beach where additional emergency personnel was waiting. He was treated for injuries to his left hand and the back of his left leg. He was then transported to the North Hawai’i Hospital. The type and size of the shark are unknown, but as with any shark attack that proves not to be fatal, it could have been way worse. Especially given how bad some of the shark attacks in recent news have been.

Being attacked by a shark can be one of the most traumatic and startling experiences that a person can live through. It can be difficult to remain positive and keep a good outlook in the aftermath of such a tumultuous ordeal, however, a pro surfer continues to shine bright as an inspiration for anyone who has been through similar experiences.

Surfer Bethany Hamilton Reflects On Shark Attack That Took Her Arm Off

Professional surfer Bethany Hamilton continues to open up about the crazy circumstances that unfolded in her life over the years. Essentially Sports recently took a deep dive into Bethany Hamilton’s story and her current outlook on life. Hamilton’s response in the years following a traumatic shark attack is an inspiration to countless people around the world. She is the personification of the very best of the human spirit. As the article explains, history is written by those who did the unthinkable against all odds. This badass one-armed surfing woman is certainly one of those people.

Hamilton was just 13 years old when she was attacked by a shark, traumatically losing her arm in the process. She didn’t let that stop her from chasing her dreams though. Even more impressively she overcame all the obstacles and achieved those dreams. Two decades later, she’s still going stronger than ever.

Despite Being Attacked She Found Her Solace Back In The Ocean

Most people would think that after being attacked by a shark, she would stay as far away from the ocean as possible. A life-shattering experience like that would cause most people to resent sharks forever. Or scornfully feel like life had been unfair to them. The shark attack occurred back in October of 2003. It started as just a normal day on the water. Bethany Hamilton was lounging on her surfboard with her arm in the water. That’s when a 14-foot tiger shark took a big bite out of her and changed her world forever. She didn’t wallow in self-pity or let that slow her down though. Just a year later, she won the surfing national championship for her age group.

Instead of letting tragic circumstances ruin her life, Hamilton instead faced her fears with an open mind and optimistic attitude. She recently posted her thoughts about the matter on social media.

“I am so honored to be able to keep bringing hope to other people. It has been so amazing to see how God has used my life in ways I never imagined! You can be a light to others in your life if you’re willing to step out of your comfort zone too! Living my life so much in the public’s eye has been extremely challenging and yet very beautiful at the same time! Receiving letters from people all over the world, saying I inspired them to keep going as they faced their hardship… led me to step outside of my comfort zone to encourage and bless others”