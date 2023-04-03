Elderly Woman Dead, Man Hospitalized After Eating Toxic Pufferfish

An 83-year-old reportedly died after eating a toxic pufferfish in Johor, Malaysia. Her husband, 84, remains hospitalized and in the ICU as of the latest reports.

According to local health officials, the couple cleaned and cooked the fish for lunch at around 3 p.m. Shortly after their meal, the woman began experiencing side effects such as shivering and difficulty breathing. After about an hour, her husband began experiencing similar symptoms.

Unable to seek help themselves, the couple’s son rushed them to the nearest hospital. Unfortunately, however, a mere four hours after eating the toxic pufferfish, his mother was pronounced dead.

“The ’cause of death’ is given as ‘food poisoning with neurological manifestation resulting in respiratory failure with cardiac dysrhythmia possibly due to ciguatera toxin or tetrodotoxin ingestion’ from the pufferfish,” Ling Tian Soon, Johor health and unity committee chairman, said in a statement.

Despite being one of the deadliest creatures in the ocean, pufferfish, also known as fugu, is a popular food in Japan. Those who serve it, however, must undergo years of training and even qualify for a license to serve the dangerous dish – and for good reason.

How Toxic Are Pufferfish?

Pufferfish contains a powerful neurotoxin called tetrodotoxin, the same found in the highly venomous blue-ringed octopus. Tetrodotoxin, a central nervous system toxin, is 1,200 more deadly than cyanide. Symptoms set in within 20 minutes to 2 hours after consumption of the toxic pufferfish.

The highly qualified chefs who do serve pufferfish do so only after carefully removing the toxins. This makes the fish relatively safe to eat, but there’s always a chance of remaining poison.

As the failure to remove every ounce of toxins can result in death, the sale of pufferfish is actually banned completely in many parts of the world. This includes the European Union, the United States, and Malaysia, the couple’s home country.

Sadly, though, this ban doesn’t prevent every death from toxic pufferfish consumption. As Noor Hisham Abdullah, Malaysia’s health director-general, explained, the country has seen close to 60 confirmed fish poisoning incidents in the last 38 years, 18 of which resulted in death.

In a subsequent interview with The Star, the couple’s daughter, Ng Ai Lee, said that she rushed to the hospital the moment she learned of their illness. By the time she arrived, however, it was too late. “I was devastated,” she said. “The pain and emotions that I felt at the time were indescribable because it was just too unexpected.”

She went on to explain that her parents have been buying fish from the same salesman for years. Because of that, her father never even considered the pufferfish might be toxic. “He would not have knowingly bought something so deadly to eat and put their lives in danger,” she said.