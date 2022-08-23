eldorado-canyon-state-park-climber-takes-huge-fall-after-protective-piece-malfunctions

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, a 29-year-old climber was rescued on August 20 after a brutal incident. They were rescued following a 35-foot-fall and a hard landing in Eldorado Canyon State Park.

The 29-year-old climber and his climbing partner, both from Minnesota, where on a six-pitch 5.9+ traditonal-style climbing route called ‘The Yellow Spur.” Unfortunately, one victim fell, popping a piece of his protection out of the wall. The other victim got caught by his belayer, but still hit the ground hard.

A call for help was made. Rescue units then arrived to provide medical treatment. They brought the injured person up and into a litter for an evacuation down the rugged and loose terrain.

Ultimately, the injured person had to be high-lined across South Boulder Creek in a litter. He denied medical transport. However, he said he planned on going to a local medical facility with his climbing partner.

The route that the pair were on at the time of the accident is rated in the range of intermediate. However, the traditional climbing-style nature of the route makes this ascent much more technical. In this style of climbing, climbers place their own protection on the rock face as they progress up the wall instead of clipping into pre-fixed bolts.

Climber Falls in California at Mount Diablo State Park

A climber at Mount Diablo State Park was rescued after falling around sixty feet, authorities report.

First responders rescued the climber at Mount Diablo State park last Monday. He fell around sixty feet down a cliff side. The 19-year-old climber, whose name has yet to be released, was climbing up Sentinel Rock on Mount Diablo. Around 4:40 p.m, authorities report the man fell between 30 and 60 feet. The young man landed on a ledge, California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations said.

Officials did not provide many details on the situation. However, they stated the climber sustained major injuries.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter quickly responded to the scene. The chopper lowered a San Ramon Valley Fire Helicopter Rescue Technician to assist the fallen man.

The 19-year-old was brought from the ledge and into the helicopter. Then, the helicopter crew airlifted him to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. California State Park Rangers are currently investigating the incident. However, authorities withheld details on the climber’s current condition.

Fox News provides photos of the airlift rescue mission here. The photos show where exactly the young victim fell.

Barely visible, a first responder attends to the young man as he lay on a ledge. Responders took the picture from a bird’s eye view angle from inside the helicopter.