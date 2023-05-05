Elephant receives prosthetic limb after losing foot to snare trap

In the animal kingdom, few things are more moving than the majesty and elegance of an elephant. To harm one is unthinkable, and yet thousands suffer at the hands of poachers every year.

Thankfully, there are organizations like the Wildlife Alliance, which work tirelessly to combat the harm caused by illegal hunting. Among their most heartwarming endeavors? Fitting Chhouk the Asian elephant with a prosthetic foot after he tragically lost his own to a poacher’s trap.

The above video came from Cameron Whitnall, a wildlife presenter and photographer who not only works but lives at a wildlife sanctuary in England.

Over 15 years ago, Wildlife Alliance director Nick Marx rescued Chhouk the elephant from a near-death experience. In the time since, he has enjoyed a happy, healthy life at their center in Cambodia.

“Chhouk [the elephant] was found in 2007, at less than a year old, wandering alone in the forest in northeast Cambodia,” Whitnall told Newsweek. “He had not only lost his foot to a poacher’s snare, but he was also gravely ill from the infected wound and severely malnourished.”

Chhouk the Asian elephant is lucky to be alive

Chhouk’s prosthetic leg is a wonder of modern science, but the true miracle is the fact that the elephant survived the trap in his youth. More often than not, poachers’ snares kill the animals who fall victim to them. If not right away, then over the course of the following days due to infection.

Luckily, Wildlife Alliance found Chhouk and rescued him before the infection became deadly. With the baby elephant out of the woods, they went to work building him a prosthetic foot. Though he could never return to the wild again, he could at least have a comfortable life in captivity.

“It’s not very common for animals to get prosthetic limbs,” Whitnall explained. “However, I have seen other elephants, vultures, toucans and animals receive prosthetics.”

“Thanks to incredible vets, conservation organizations, good zoos and people, we’re able to give animals a better quality of life with prosthetic limbs like Chhouk.”

How scientists constructed a giant prosthetic foot

Chhouk’s replaceable foot was designed and built by the Cambodian School of Prosthetics and Orthotics and funded by Whitnall’s family zoo. But how does one go about constructing a prosthetic foot for an elephant?

The massive 44-pound prosthetic is made of a combination of recycled tires and plastics. The inside is, of course, lined with foam to keep Chhouk comfy as he wanders his enclosure.

Every six months, the elephant receives a new prosthetic as he outgrows his old one. At just 16 years old, Chhouk has a long way to go before he reaches full size. Believe it or not, elephants continue to grow until the age of 20-25.

Fitting a massively heavy shoe on an elephant might sound like a tough task. Thanks to some careful training, however, applying the new prosthetic is a breeze.

“The keepers use positive reinforcement training to reward Chhouk with tasty treats such as coconut for his cooperation during the shoe-changing process,” Whitnall said. “As a result, Chhouk always associates it with a reward and a positive experience.”