Elephants are long-overdue to retire from zoos

Growing up, watching the elephants of Zoo Knoxville (then The Knoxville Zoo) in their small, steel-and-dirt enclosure directly opened my eyes to conservation.

When I say small, I mean truly small. Think living your entire life in a 10×10 area with three other people on top of you small. As joyous and remarkable as it was to be able to grow up seeing elephants at all in the foothills of East Tennessee, sadness was the dominant emotion. It still is.

The irony of watching one of these incredible giants paint artwork while living inside a steel box is something I’ll carry with me for life. Elephants are individuals in every sense that we use this word. They are intelligent in ways we still cannot fathom. They are considerate, powerful, family-oriented people. And here they were (and still are) rubbing against steel bars to scratch away the stress caused by those very bars.

So when the zoo announced in 2022 that they would be retiring all three of their elephants to our world-class sanctuary in Middle Tennessee, I was overjoyed. As were hundreds of thousands who’ve come to know these beautiful animals across their long lives.

I cannot speak for the staff of the AZA-accredited Zoo Knoxville, but as a former employee of the Nashville Zoo, I can’t imagine Knoxville’s keepers and leadership feeling anything but a great sense of relief over this change of fate, too.

Change is hard, and these elephants will be missed dearly by those charged with their care. But the satisfaction of knowing they’ll be in a much better place has to outweigh any selfish notions.

Zoo Knoxville’s Jana is the first to move to Tennessee’s Elephant Sanctuary

On May 1, 2023, Knoxville’s Jana would become the first of their three elephants to make the move to the 3,000 acre refuge in Hohenwald, TN.

We are so excited to announce the safe arrival of African elephant Jana! She made the short journey on Monday from @zooknoxville to Hohenwald and was greeted at The Sanctuary with fresh-cut produce and other favorite foods. Read more: https://t.co/YRuXD161y6 — The Elephant Sanctuary (@ElephantsTN) May 3, 2023

“We are so excited to announce the safe arrival of African elephant Jana! She made the short journey on Monday from Zoo Knoxville to Hohenwald and was greeted at The Sanctuary with fresh-cut produce and other favorite foods,” The Elephant Sanctuary updated earlier today.

Jana was born in 1980 at the Groote Schuur Zoo in Cape Town, South Africa. Then, in 1982, she was acquired by the International Animal Exchange. A life of further captivity followed, with Kentucky’s Louisville Zoo housing her until her relocation to Zoo Knoxville in 1998. There she would live with companions Tonka and Edie, her fellow local celebrities, until a few days ago.

The 42-year-old female African elephant currently has access to a nine-stall, expansive habitat space to facilitate a “successful introduction to The Sanctuary,” they note. And once she and her new herdmates are acclimated, she will finally know what it feels like to live freely among trees, planes, and life in general.

Soon, Jana will reunite with 39-year-old Edie and 45-year-old Tonka, one of the largest bull elephants in U.S. captivity, once they make their journeys to the Sanctuary. And it is all thanks to Zoo Knoxville realizing a zoo is no place for an elephant after all.

‘It was an emotional moment watching Jana’s departure’

“It was an emotional moment watching Jana’s departure,” offers Lisa New, President and CEO of Zoo Knoxville. “She is beloved and we will miss her greatly, but we have honored our commitment to Jana to ensure her wellbeing and care through every stage of her life.”

Per the zoo’s news release, staff and leadership made the joint decision to move their resident pachyderms after “carefully considering what is needed for their wellbeing at this stage of their lives.”

Watching New speak of Jana to local news outlets gives a far better sense of how important this transfer is.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the team. But frankly, I couldn’t be more proud of Jana,” she said Tuesday while speaking to WATE. “I’ve known her for decades. She is extraordinary.”

As New smiles, it is the smile of a friend. As an AZA-accredited facility (which is no small feat), Zoo Knoxville has done the best they could to care for their elephants with the limited space and resources they have. But as the landscape of zoos and conservation culture continues to shift in the 21st century, New and her colleagues knew the couldn’t keep these individuals cooped up as they are. In so many ways, it is time for a change.

Elephants live to be 60, 70, or even 80-years-old

“Realizing that Knoxville’s herd will be facing inevitable losses in the near future, the move to Hohenwald to join a larger group of elephants assures each of them the companionship they are accustomed to for the remainder of their lives,” Zoo Knoxville adds of their decision – which was entirely theirs – to move their residents to sanctuary.

At around 40-years-old each, Jana, Tonka, and Edie have decades ahead of them. African elephants, which all three are, regularly live to 60 or 70 years. Many make it to 80, and some have even reached 100. The current average lifespan of an American human is 77.

In kind, the move to Tennessee’s Elephant Sanctuary gives them more than just a few years of improved living conditions. It gives them back the second half of their lives.

This has been a long time coming. The last Instagram post Zoo Knoxville made on their elephants was in October of 2021. Beyond signaling a great shift in focus, it confirms what conservationists now know as fact.

Elephants are people, too. And the human race has a lot of growing up to do.

For greater insight into this topic, see our interview with Secrets of the Elephants‘ Dr. Paula Kahumbu next.