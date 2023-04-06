Elk Calf Rescue from Frozen River Captured by Videographer

While exploring the area surrounding Mount Rundle in Banff, Alberta, Canada, a wildlife photographer witnessed a heartwarming event – an elk calf rescued from the bone-chilling clutches of a frozen river.

In search of the perfect shot on Sunday morning, wildlife photographer Hunter Scrimshaw stumbled upon the sight he was hoping for. A herd of elk was crossing the Bow River and Scrimshaw was in the right place at the right time to capture it all in a series of photos and videos.

Stopping near the local pedestrian bridge, Scrimshaw snapped a few incredible shots of the passing wildlife. The entire scene couldn’t have been more serene. As he paused to check his photos, however, he suddenly heard a loud crack. “Sure enough, I look back and one of the calves had fallen through the ice,” he told CBC.

The moment the elk calf hit the freezing water, it began to panic, kicking furiously in an effort to keep its head above the surface.

According to Scrimshaw, the elk herd had a clear moment of confusion at the sound of the struggling calf. After a few seconds’ pause, however, they continued on, leaving the terrified calf behind as it repeatedly tried and failed to pull itself out of the icy water.

Elk Calf Rejoins Its Herd Following Successful Rescue

Realizing the little elk would never escape the river on its own, Scrimshaw acted on its behalf, urging passersby to contact Parks Canada for help. Within five minutes, a rescue crew arrived on the scene, calling for backup shortly thereafter. “It was amazing to see them jump into action,” the photographer said. “Clearly they had done this before.”

Equipped with ice rescue suits, the crew brought ropes, chainsaws, and sleds, anything they might need to successfully free the elk calf from a deadly situation.

Remaining nearby to watch the rescue unfold, Scrimshaw managed to capture the entire incident on video. Fitting straps around the calf’s head and neck, rescuers worked together to tug it from the frozen river. As the elk slid back onto solid ground, Scrimshaw, along with others who had stopped to watch the rescue, exploded with cheers.

After lifting the elk calf off the frozen river and onto a sled, rescuers dragged it back to the shore. Though freezing and exhausted, the calf was otherwise unharmed. So after 20 minutes spent snuggled in a heap of fire blankets, the calf was ready to rejoin its herd that thankfully remained nearby.

Elk can bear cold water (and weather) far better than humans. Still, however, they will eventually succumb to hypothermia and exhaustion. Luckily, wildlife officials completed the entire rescue in under an hour, freeing the elk calf before the situation turned dire.

“There is a reality to it, if it happened anywhere else, maybe it wouldn’t have been such a happy moment. But for me, I was so stoked to know that Parks has a plan,” Scrimshaw said. “So I was happy to be there and capture that moment.”