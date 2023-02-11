Elk Calves Found Dead After Consuming Toxic Plants

Idaho authorities recently located two dead elk calves after consuming a toxic landscaping plant known as yew in the area of Ketchum. The tragic news comes after a 2016 Blaine County ordinance restricting the planting of poisonous plants, including exotic yew. The grim discovery was made on Friday, February 3.

Fish and Game conservation officers who investigated the dead elk reported the presence of yew in the elk. However, they have yet to find the location of the plant or plants that the animals consumed. The news also comes after Utah authorities found 19 dead elk who also are believed to have ingested the plant.

According to Terry Thompson, Fish and Game regional communications manager, Fish and Game officers had searched the area in an undisclosed residential location of Warm Springs. However they were limited in their investigation by trespassing laws.

“Even though we are a law-enforcement agency, we don’t have the legal right to go into people’s backyards,” he said.

Several plant species are toxic to wild animals and domesticated pets, including those in the yew family.

Yew is an evergreen tree typically used in ornamental plantings or landscaping. It includes highly poisonous chemicals known as alkaloid taxines. In addition, two varieties of yew, Japanese and European, are especially toxic to animals.

Why yew removal is necessary as a home owner for elk and other animals

According to wildlife experts, being aware of the landscaping around your house is absolutely necessary. They also encourage homeowners to remove any yew discovered to keep wildlife and pets safe.

“Residents need to inspect the landscaping around their homes and remove all yew plants in an effort to keep wildlife and pets safe, especially during winter months when wildlife moves down into historic winter range, now occupied by community neighborhoods and private residences,” Fish and Game stated in its report.

Homeowners should completely remove any yew from their lawns. However, if you can’t remove it until spring, people are advised to fence off bushes so that animals cannot access the plants. Or the plants should be wrapped up tightly with burlap.

According to Regional Wildlife Manager Mike McDonald, everyone needs to be aware of the types of plants they buy.

“We continue to see the end result of wildlife dying from eating ornamental yew that is planted around homes. It’s surprising how small an amount of yew it takes to kill an elk, deer or moose, which are all species that residents can see throughout many Idaho communities.”

Sadly, yew has been responsible for the deaths of unknown animal populations across the state over the past several years. Most of the victims include deer, elk, moose, and pronghorns.