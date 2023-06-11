Elk chases Yellowstone visitors from calf after attempted photos

Seeing elk in Yellowstone National Park is wonderful. Attempting to get close to a calf, then chased away by a furious mother, is not.

These two park visitors need a zoom lens and/or a wildlife education. Few Yellowstone residents are more aggressive than a cow elk with offspring.

As park visitor Tyler Reid cites in his footage, the incident “happened yesterday at Yellowstone Hotel. Elk was charging everyone protecting her calf.”

The two visitors fleeing in his video “tried taking an up close picture,” Reid adds. I’d say it’s a mistake they won’t make again, but as Yellowstone’s other recent “touron” incidents show, some people just never learn/don’t care.

“This time of the year the cow elk are having their babies, a lot of times they’ll stash them somewhere to go eat while watching from a distance. You could just be walking by minding your own business and happen to walk by an elk calf without even knowing it. I have been chased by a cow elk before. It’s NOT fun! Those gals will kick your ass‼️

Just always try to be aware of your surroundings when walking around, especially during the elk rut, bison rut, & elk calving season. Tourons of Yellowstone

Yellowstone has already issued a ‘DANGER’ warning for elk calving season

There is also the possibility that these two visitors are simply ignorant of wildlife altogether. It is not everyone’s forte, and many enter national parks without reading up on safety and best practices first.

Regardless, “Be aware of your surroundings!” was the core message of Yellowstone National Park’s Elk Calving Season media release sent out mid-May of this year.

All national parks require visitors keep their distance from wildlife any time of year. But as elk calving season begins in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the species becomes hyper aggressive towards any perceived threat. Elk mothers can and will lash out to protect their adorable offspring.

As a dear friend and one of Yellowstone’s most storied rangers, Tara Ross, told me: “I’ve jumped in the back of stranger’s pickup trucks to avoid being trampled by an elk momma.”

Cow (female) elk average around 500 pounds, and can weigh 100 more. Being trampled by one is a death sentence or can cause severe injuries, at the least.

Safety in Elk Calving Season

In kind, Yellowstone National Park asks that visitors heed the following during elk calving season:

Elk calving season has begun in Yellowstone National Park.

Cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season and may run towards you or kick.

Stay alert. Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots: cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars.

Always keep at least 25 yards (23 m) from elk.

If an elk runs toward you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.

You are responsible for your own safety.

Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable.

