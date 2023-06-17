Elk cows herd up on Rocky Mountain National Park tourist attempting close-up photos

Recent footage out of Rocky Mountain National Park shows multiple cow elk herding upon a intruding tourist, and how fast encounters can change.

“Be careful!” a voice first says from behind the camera. This is (presumably) Becca Eisenberg who submitted the footage to Tourons of Yellowstone. Eisenberg issues this sincere-sounding and beyond fair request to deaf ears, however. The tourist doesn’t budge, completely ignoring all advice.

A much more forecful “Hey… Hey!” breaks out after from beside Eisenberg as a result. “You might want to back up!” But still, nothing.

“There are babies over there,” Eisenberg follows, which is crucial. Mother elk are extremely protective of their young, and one of the most dangerous animals in North America when protecting them. If you’re also a national park enthusiast or have been with us here at Outsider for a while, you likely know this already. This Rocky Mountain tourist, however, is clueless.

Until the elk’s fellow group of cows herd up on this intruder, that is. Then she gets the message:

As soon as the cows set upon this woman, the tone of the filming party changes. “Oh god” is uttered multiple times, and it’s because these two know the damage these 600+ pound cervids will do to this woman if she doesn’t leave.

A similar incident also occurred in Yellowstone National Park recently, and a cow elk was filmed chasing two tourists away from her calf. Those visitors were also far too close – and breaking federal law – in attempt to take photos.

Visiting elk habitat during calving season comes with inherent risks

Elk calves are precious and we love to see them out in the great wilds. But mother elk can become intensely aggressive, and rightly so, while rearing offspring.

Elk can and will lash out at any perceived threat to their little ones. As a dear friend and one of Yellowstone’s most storied rangers, Tara Ross, told me: “I’ve jumped in the back of stranger’s pickup trucks to avoid being trampled by an elk momma.”

In kind, Yellowstone and other national parks release public warnings each year for calving season. “Be aware of your surroundings!” Yellowstone declared this year as elk mothers entered full-on protection mode, alongside these crucial guidelines:

Cow elk are much more aggressive towards people during the calving season and may run towards you or kick.

Stay alert. Look around corners before exiting buildings or walking around blind spots: cow elk may bed their calves near buildings and under cars.

Always keep at least 25 yards (23 m) from elk.

If an elk runs toward you, find shelter in your vehicle or behind a tall, sturdy barrier as quickly as possible.

You are responsible for your own safety.

Attacks can be unprovoked and unpredictable.

Stay safe out there, Outsiders!