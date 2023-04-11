Elk Destroys Side of Sheriff’s Vehicle in Highway Collision

A Sheriff’s deputy in Colorado was recently driving down Highway 85 near the town of Sedalia when he hit an elk with his patrol vehicle. Or rather, the elk hit him.

The incident took place late Thursday night of last week at about 10 p.m. The deputy was not injured in the crash and was able to exit the vehicle through the passenger side door. The elk did not survive, per 9 News in Colorado.

Freight Train Collides With Elk Herd And Wipes Out 26 Of Them

More than two dozen elk died in a collision with a freight train from the Burlington Northern Santa Fe line in Washington state last week. Twenty-six elk were standing on the tracks when they were hit by the train.

The train killed 23 of them on impact. Three others had to be put down due to their injuries. This is according to Becky Elder, a communications consultant with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. She recently spoke with Outdoor Life about the incident.

The collision happened on the southwestern border of the state, not far from the Columbia River. The train crew could see the herd on the horizon as they approached. They triggered the train’s emergency response system. However, they were unable to halt the locomotive in time for it to pull up short of the elk herd.

The tracks where the incident occurred run east of the Cape Horn Overlook, not far from the city of Portland. The railroad company owns the land around the tracks. Railroad police were the first to respond to the wreck. However, conservation officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife accessed the scene soon after as well.

“This is an unfortunate anomaly. We don’t often hear of these types of collisions occurring, and the magnitude is something we have not seen in recent history,” said Elder. “Mass mortality events like this are extremely rare. WDFW believes the incident won’t impact the herd’s population. We see a robust elk population in this area.”

Carcasses Removed From Tracks To Prevent Even More Wrecks

The route that the train track follows actually doubles as a frequent travel corridor for elk herds in the area that use the tracks to access nearby crop fields. “The area has dense vegetation and rock cliffs,” said Lena Kent, the general director of public affairs for the railroad company. “This flat space without any trees makes it easy for those animals to move through those corridors.”

“Unfortunately, in the location where the incident occurred, there wasn’t a lot of space for the animals to divert off of the tracks,” she continued. Kent added that the dead elk have been pulled off the tracks to prevent future trains passing through the area from causing a bigger mess.

Becky Elder followed up that officials were unable to save the elk meat. “Unfortunately, animals were not able to be salvaged,” she said.

“Columbia River Gorge is beautiful, but it also has some very steep and rocky terrain. Getting to the location in a timely manner to attempt to salvage any of the meat would not have been possible if there was any to actually salvage.”

An Amtrak passenger train came down the tracks and passed by the scene shortly after it happened. “Twenty-six elk is a lot.”