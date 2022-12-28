Emergency Responders Arrive to Rescue Child on Frozen Lake, Rescue Dog and Owner Instead

Emergency responders in West Plains Missouri received a terrifying call recently, reporting a child stuck on a frozen lake. The call that came into the West Plains Missouri rescue teams reported what was believed to be a child stuck on the partially frozen ice on the areas of Arrowhead lake. However, the story ended up being very different, rescuers say. When they responded to the call they instead found a stranded white dog. And, the reports note, a man hoping to save the dog found himself stranded in the area as well.

The Man Capsized A Canoe While Trying To Rescue A Dog Stranded On A Frozen Lake

The first responders report that a man spotted the stranded dog standing on the ice, with no escape in sight. He then grabbed a canoe in an attempt to rescue the stuck animal. However, as the man journeyed out onto the ice, the raging waters took over, capsizing the canoe. So, when the rescue officials arrived, they were all tasked with rescuing both man and canine.

The rescue crews from Howell County’s Rural Fire Department, as well as the South Howell County Ambulance, and the West Plains Fire Department responded to the distress calls. They stepped right in and rescued both the man and the stranded pup with a rescue boat designed for emergency moments such as this one.

The man who fell from the canoe into the frigid waters was treated on the scene and quickly released. The dog was taken to a local vet’s office for emergency care. However, the officials say that the animal did not suffer any major injuries in the event.

A Stranded Snowmobiler Employees iPhone Emergency Services To Call For Help

According to a recent report from Alaska’s Department of Public Safety, a stranded snowmobiler found rescue after implementing the crucial alert option available via Apple’s iPhone Emergency SOS satellite-based system.

State Troopers in Alaska received an SOS notification about the stranded snowmobiler at 2 a.m. in the morning. The victim was snowmobiling between rural Noorvik in Alaska and the coastal town of Kotzebue. These Alaskan towns sit about 45 miles apart from one another.

Officials report that once the man realized he was lost and in a dangerous situation, he activated the emergency alert system. This sent his coordinates through the Apple Emergency Response Center.

Thanks to the emergency notification, the Northwest Arctic Borough Search and Rescue volunteers found the lost snowboarder quickly and escorted the man out of the area. Thankfully, the snowboarder didn’t sustain any physical injuries in the harrowing experience.