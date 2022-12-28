Emergency Room Staff Rescue Owl from Car Grille on Christmas Eve

On the evening of Christmas Eve, Vermont resident Todd Perry was driving to the Brattleboro hospital for a night shift. Suddenly, Perry saw a large barred owl swoop down in front of his car and heard a sickening thud. Though he was wracked with guilt at the accidental death of the owl, the critical care nurse and paramedic knew a rescue was likely impossible and continued on his route.

When Todd Perry arrived at the hospital and exited his vehicle, however, he saw movement in the corner of his eye. Looking down, he realized the owl was still alive – but trapped behind the grille of his car. “I called into the emergency department,” he told VTDigger. “I have some friends in there, and I said I have a critter I have to see what we can do something about.”

Within moments, half a dozen Brattleboro Memorial Hospital staff members were crowded around Perry’s 2020 Toyota 4Runner brainstorming how to rescue the terrified owl. After several minutes of discussion, Perry accepted that there was nothing for it. They were going to have to cut into the grille if they wanted to free the bird.

This was no small decision for Perry, who prizes his 4Runner above all of his possessions. His particular model is only made in Japan, with only around 1,000 produced each year. After the damage was done, however, Perry had no regrets. The damage to his car was “well worth it,” he said. Especially since the owl was not only alive but appeared to be completely unharmed.

Barred Owl Was Unharmed Following Rescue, Shocking Hospital Staff

When Todd Perry and his colleagues successfully rescued the barred owl from the car grille, the enormous bird perched on Perry’s gloved hand, likely taking a moment to recover from the shock and terror of being trapped in the front of a speeding vehicle. But after just a few seconds, the owl flew from his outstretched hand and into the night.

“It was amazing just to have the animal alive in the first place,” Perry said. “But to get it out and have it not hurt was unbelievable.”

The moment Perry spotted the owl in his car grille to the moment the bird spread its wings and left its rescuers behind was only about 15 minutes in total. Lisa Ryan, a fellow nurse at Brattleboro’s emergency department, assumed it would take much longer. As it was a frigid night, however, she was glad to see the owl fly free so soon.

“It was freezing outside,” she recalled. “You can hear everybody, like, screaming and cheering in the video because I think we were all relieved that we could just get inside. We were all screaming that it was a Christmas miracle.”

“[Perry] is just so hard-working,” Ryan added. “He is there for so many people in the community. And it was just kind of funny that he was there for the owl too.”