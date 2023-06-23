Emu charges tourist, another visitor thwarts escalation in wild encounter

This wild emu reacts exactly how you’d expect to a tourist running up and sticking a camera in its face at Nambung National Park.

Birds are the living, breathing descendants of dinosaurs. Some, like emu (Dromaius novaehollandiae) of Australia, have been around for 80 million years and are literal modern dinosaurs.

Imagine, then, having the gall to run directly up to a 6-foot, 120 pound dinosaur with sharp toe claws and stick a phone in its face for a photo. That’s exactly what happens in this footage filmed by Joanne C. and submitted to Tourons of National Parks earlier this week.

In the video, the white-shirt-clad tourist in question sprints towards a wild emu in Australia’s Nambung National Park, phone in hand. And as soon as the device is raised, the emu retaliates, spreading its tiny arms as a threat display before sprinting to chase the harasser off:

Emus fluff their feathers and spread their arms, or “wings” if you prefer, to make themselves look as large as possible when threatened. These giant flightless ratites can run at 30 miles-per-hour, too, so there’s no chance of escape for us humans.

Their main defense is their powerful legs, which have remained unchanged and utterly dinosaurian over millions of years. At the end of each of their three toes is a sharp, inch-long claw. Emus can and will deliver swift and forceful kicks, and a well-aimed kick from one can cause significant damage to a predator or potential threat.

Yet this tourist is able to avoid this fate after fleeing behind another visitor. This person, clad in blue, adopts the emu’s strategy of spreading their arms wide to deter an attack. It works, and the emu flees in the opposite direction.

Emus are only found in Australia

Emus are ratites, a family of flightless birds. Ostriches, rheas, cassowaries, and kiwis are, as well, as these birds share a common ancestor. They evolved independently in different regions of the world, however. And as Australia has been geographically isolated for millions of years, the emu became a unique species on the continent.

As for the video’s locale, “The Australian Pinnacles are unique limestone formations that may have been formed up to 500,000 years ago,” Tourons of National Parks captions.

“The Pinnacles Desert expands over an area of more than 17,000 hectares. The tallest pinnacle is over 3.5 metres high,” the page continues. “They create an eerie lunar-like landscape not seen anywhere else in the world.”

Interestingly, the Pinnacles would originate in the sea from shell fragments, then form a vast range of sand dunes over time.

In Nambung National Park, visitors can see fascinating native Australian wildlife. Other staples found nowhere else like kangaroos, wallabies, and certain reptiles and birds are all around.

As with any wild place or national park, approaching wildlife is never acceptable. Doing so stresses wildlife in their home and natural environment. It is also extremely dangerous – especially when the wildlife is a living dinosaur.