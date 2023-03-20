Endangered Andean Bear Twins Born in California Zoo for First Time in 30 Years

The endangered Andean bear population just got a little bit bigger. Two bear cubs, now three months old, were born in the San Diego Zoo, marking the first twin birth at the park in 30 years.

Alba, a second-time mama bear, proudly watched her cubs toddle out of their private den for the first time this weekend. According to the San Diego Wildlife Alliance, the mama bear, along with sire Turbo, brought the twins into the world back in December 2022.

Since their birth, wildlife specialists have kept a close eye on both Alma and her cubs through the use of video cameras and a “baby monitor” for audio.

They always watched from afar, however, to avoid disrupting the endangered Andean bears’ precious bonding time in the early days of life. Like other newborn bears, Andean bear cubs are wholly dependent on their mothers in the first few months of life. The zoo gave the bears their privacy during this time, keeping them out of public view.

Endangered Andean Bear is Now a Mama of Three

As of now, the twins’ names remain unknown. Alba, however, is now a proud mother of three. The twins’ older brother, Alba’s firstborn, is named Agapito and was born in 2020. Agapito’s birth marked a particularly special occasion for the San Diego Zoo. He was their first Andean bear cub in 30 years.

The twins’ birth was yet another momentous occasion, though, as the last time the zoo saw a twin birth was in 1993. That year, Alba’s grandmother, Houdini, gave birth to twins Sombra and Quixote.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled about the birth of Alba’s twin cubs,” said Tammy Batson, lead wildlife care specialist at the San Diego Zoo, per NBC4. “We witnessed Alba transition beautifully into motherhood with her first cub a couple of years ago.”

“And now as a second-time mother with twins, she continues to impress us with her attentiveness,” Batson continued. “She’s a proven mom, who now has both hands full.”

Endangered Andean bears first arrived at the San Diego Zoo in 1938. Since that time, the zoo has welcomed 11 cubs. A female bear typically gives birth to 1-2 cubs, and, on the rare occasion, three.

Listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, Andean bears are the last remaining relative of the extinct giant short-faced bear. Additionally, they’re the only bear species native to South America. The main threats to the species include habitat loss, climate change, and poaching, with populations dropping between 2-4% annually.

The exact number of endangered Andean bears remains unknown. Experts estimate, however, that anywhere from 2,500 to 10,000 adults remain in their natural habitat.