endangered-crocodile-dies-after-reportedly-chewing-into-electrical-equipment-at-zoo

This month, a critically-endangered crocodile died at the National Zoo in Washington after it, unfortunately, chewed on electrical equipment. In 2012, he was born at NZCBI as part of a breeding project for the species. The ultimate pathology report will reveal what caused his demise.

Sadly, on the morning of December 17th, staff at the Reptile Discovery Center located the dead Cuban crocodile in its enclosure, the Washington Post reports. After careful investigation, the team came to the conclusion that this reptile was drawn towards a new electrical outlet situated around 4.5 feet from the ground. This was much higher than its original place. As these animals are known for their fierce nature, it proceeded to pull off several items of electric equipment and chomped them as well.

To ensure the well-being of all visitors, daily exhibit integrity inspections are conducted by staff. The most recent inspection was held on December 16th prior to closing time. No apparent issues were found, and the electrical circuitry was undamaged. The animal had lived in this environment without any difficulties for several years. Moreover, its exhibit passed a stringent inspection by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 2018.

Only around 3,000 Cuban crocodiles remain in the wild

Zoo workers suspect that the animal had attacked the wiring after being captivated by a recently installed outlet. Although it was unclear why Cuban crocodiles are known for their fierce nature. The zoo said that an unnamed croc had been living in its enclosure for several years.

As the Zoo looks into this incident, it is taking immediate action to avoid a recurrence of similar issues. Redundant electric parts are being placed throughout the building for extra security. Meanwhile, no animals will be housed in that particular enclosure until further notice.

Biologists have taken an immense interest in the Cuban crocodile due to its remarkable physical and behavioral traits. This species is very long-legged and strong, as well as being more likely to explore land rather than water. The International Union for Conservation of Nature has classified the Cuban crocodile as critically endangered. Experts estimate that only about 3,000 individuals remain in their wild habitats.