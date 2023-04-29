Endangered hammerhead shark pregnant with 40 pups found dead on Alabama beach

A critically endangered animal, every great hammerhead shark lost is a blow to the species. A hammerhead shark lost while pregnant with 40 pups? It’s nearly incomprehensible. But researchers are doing everything they can to ensure the mama shark and her babies didn’t die in vain.

The 14-foot great hammerhead shark washed ashore Thursday, the body emerging from the sea in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Spotting the deceased shark, a group of bystanders worked together to pull it away from the rolling tide. They then contacted Coastal Resources, who arrived shortly thereafter to collect the animal, using a crane to haul the body onto the back of a truck.

Though “very sad” at the passing of the great hammerhead shark, researchers immediately saw it as an opportunity to learn and teach more about the rare species.

Following the tragic find, biologists from Mississippi State University traveled from Biloxi to Alabama. There, they performed a necropsy (an animal autopsy) on the shark to determine the cause of death.

During the necropsy, researchers made the shocking discovery that the great hammerhead shark was pregnant with 40 pups at the time of her death. Sadly, none of the baby sharks survived.

What was the hammerhead shark’s cause of death?

After removing all the pups, scientists examined the shark’s major organs, including her heart, stomach, and kidneys. To their surprise, however, none of them showed any signs of trauma, injury, or parasites.

Unfortunately, the necropsy did not produce an exact cause of death. That said, researchers have a strong theory. The great hammerhead shark’s most likely cause of death is fishing mortality.

In other words, it was accidentally caught and died as a result of immense stress. Like all animals, sharks can absolutely feel fear, and great hammerheads are even more prone to the feeling than is typical.

A pregnant hammerhead is already operating at a higher level of stress than is normal. Going through the stress of being trapped by a net or hook on top of that likely pushed her past the breaking point.

Though there’s nothing more to learn about the events leading to her death, scientists can learn more about great hammerheads using the samples the necropsy provided. The shark’s vertebrae, for example, can give a great deal of information about the species.

“These can be used to determine the age of the shark and its birth location,” MSU explained on Facebook. “Vertebrae can also be used to examine population structure and connectivity.”

Additionally, the number and size of the shark pups give insight into brood size and timing of birth. Researchers explained that the pups will be preserved and donated to classrooms for educational purposes.

“The samples we took provide an opportunity to enhance our knowledge of great hammerheads in the northern Gulf of Mexico, which is critical for their continued conservation,” MSU said.