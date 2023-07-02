Endangered orcas off North American coast suffering from concerning skin disease

While studying an endangered population of orcas off the Pacific Northwest coast, scientists made a concerning discovery: 99% of the animals were suffering from skin lesions, suggesting their immune systems aren’t what they once were.

Of the countless species of aquatic and terrestrial wildlife on Earth, orcas are among the most recognizable. With their black and white bodies, the powerful predators are impossible to confuse with any other sea creature.

Because of the skin disease, however, the rare southern resident orcas aren’t as sleek as they should be. The lesions covering their bodies typically appear as gray patches or targets, with some resembling black pinpoints or tattoos.

In a recent study published in PLOS ONE, scientists determined there was a “strong increase” in these lesions over the last twenty years.

The exact cause of the skin disease is unclear, as is the health significance of the condition. Researchers believe, however, that there’s a possible, extremely concerning relationship between the skin disease and “decreasing body condition in an endangered, non-recovering population.”

Orcas are an exceptionally difficult species to study. As a result, they don’t have a classification on the IUCN list. Instead, they’re marked as “data deficient.”

There are two exceptions to this rule, however, one of which is the southern resident orcas, which were placed on the Endangered Species list in 2005. As of the latest census of the population, a mere 75 individuals remained.

Immune suppression and infertility continue to push orcas closer to extinction

As an already endangered species, the presence of skin lesions is far from a welcome sign. Scientists fear they’re a symptom of underlying conditions detrimental to the population, including immune suppression and infertility.

To make matters worse, scientists discovered these lesions on virtually the entire population. A staggering 99 percent of the orcas studied exhibited the skin condition.

“Before we looked at the data, we had no idea that the prevalence of these skin lesions was increasing so dramatically,” lead author Joseph K Gaydos said in a statement. “It’s worrisome. Now we need to try and isolate the potential infectious agent.”

Again, the exact cause of the orcas’ condition remains unknown. The prevailing theories, however, include warming coastal waters as a result of climate change, poxvirus (a viral skin disease among pinnipeds and cetaceans), the effects of pollution, and a dramatic decrease in chinook salmon populations resulting in decreased immunity and fertility.

Their inability to reproduce is another concerning sign. One of the three pods in the population just welcomed a new calf for the first time since 2021. Though undeniably a cause for celebration among scientists and sea life enthusiasts alike, it’s difficult for anyone to get their hopes too high. Calves born to the southern resident orcas typically die within the first three years of life.

Under ideal conditions, female orcas can live to at least 90 years in the wild, while males live up to 60 years. Despite these impressive lifespans, orcas continue to inch closer to extinction as a result of human activities.