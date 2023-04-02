Endangered Right Whale Remains Entangled in Hundreds of Feet of Heavy Rope

An endangered North Atlantic right whale has been stuck in Cape Cod Bay off the coast of Massachusetts for several days due to being entangled in hundreds of feet of heavy rope. Sadly, she currently remains trapped, as wildlife rescuers have yet to free her completely.

Wildlife officials first discovered the right whale on Wednesday as she fed in the bay with a large group of her fellow cetaceans. Spotting the struggling sea creature, the Center for Coastal Studies Marine Animal Entanglement Response (MAER) team immediately lept into action, hoping to free the whale.

It took hours of hard work, but the team eventually managed to remove 200 feet of heavy rope from the whale’s frame. Unfortunately, however, the right whale remained entangled as of Saturday.

“This is obviously a difficult situation,” Scott Landry, director of MAER, said in a statement. “We worked very hard for this whale on Wednesday and she did all she could to avoid us.”

When the weather permits, the MAER team will make a second attempt at disentangling the whale, but this process is easier said than done. To make matters worse, time is running out for the entangled right whale, whose condition has only grown more severe.

Identified as #4545, researchers first discovered the right whale back in February, when they spotted her near Nantucket. At the time, she was already entangled, a massive length of heavy rope caught in her mouth. Scientists hoped that she would break free naturally, but the situation only worsened over time.

Conservationists Urge Reduction of Rope as Right Whales Near Extinction

In the weeks since the first sighting, the right whale’s entangled has developed into a “highly complex and lethal one.” Rather than just one area of entanglement, the whale has “multiple wraps around her body and likely also her flippers.”

If rescuers are unable to save her, she wouldn’t be the first right whale to fall victim to entanglement – not even this year. Back in January, another endangered right whale became entangled in heavily entangled in fishing gear. This whale’s situation was so dire, in fact, that NOAA scientists said she was “likely to die.”

A few months before that, scientists spotted another right whale, known as Snow Cone. She was in extremely poor condition due to being tangled in fishing gear for many months.

The fates of these right whales are particularly alarming because scientists estimate there are only around 350 left in the world, making them one of Earth’s rarest species.

The critically endangered species is protected under federal law. As such, boats can’t get too close and must limit their speed in certain areas. Even with these restrictions, however, whales face constant threats from humans. As Landry explained, the constant cases of entanglement highlight a need to reduce the amount of rope in whale habitats.

“Whales can pick up gear from anywhere within their range and drag it around for weeks and months. Their range is huge, stretching from Canada to Florida,” Landry said. “Using disentanglement as a tool for conservation is helpful but has its limitations. We have no control over when or where an entangled right whale will be discovered.”