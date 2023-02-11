Endangered Tiger Found Dead in Lake Sparks Concerns of Foul Play

A local farmer recently discovered the carcass of an eight-year-old tiger in a lake, prompting an investigation into the incident. Now, local authorities suspect foul play might be involved in the animal’s death.

On Wednesday, officials removed the tiger’s body from the water. Once investigators examined the body, it was determined someone had tied its legs and neck to a heavy boulder.

“After receiving the information, we have reached the spot and collected information. The tiger might have died three days back,” said N. Ravindra, an assistant conservator of forests. “The exact reason for the death will be known only after the autopsy is conducted.”

He added: “The possibility [of foul play being involved in the tiger’s death] has not been ruled out.”

The grim discovery came after months of conflict between local villagers and the tiger population. For months, the animals have been attacking and killing their livestock.

“For [the] last six months tigers and leopards have been killing the cattle in our villages. We have urged the forest department to provide suitable compensation to farmers but the department is neglecting us,” a local farmer N. Rajendra revealed about the current situation.

Tiger’s suspicious death comes months after conflict between the animal and the villagers

The lake where the tiger was found, Mallayyanakatte lake, is inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve in India’s Chamarajanagara district, in the state of Karnataka in the southwestern part of India.

“The death of any wild tiger, irrespective of the landscape, is always a tragedy because in India this species is under enormous pressure and there are much-needed efforts to save both the species and its habitat,” said Sumanth Bindumadhav, the senior manager of wildlife at the Humane Society International/India, Disaster Response and Dharwad Program.

He continued: “One can only hope that there was no foul play involved in this case and [it] was a natural death. Bandipur national park in Karnataka adjoins protected and forested areas in the neighboring states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Bandipur alone boasts of a healthy tiger population in the estimated range of 170-180. With this, and a healthy population of leopards in the region, conflict, or rather instances of interactions between wild animals and communities around, is unavoidable.”

Under the IUCN’s Red List, Bengal tigers are classified as endangered. However, India is also home to more than 70 percent of the world’s remaining tiger population. Researchers believe there are between 2,603 to 3,346 wild tigers left in India.

In addition, the creatures are the biggest of all the big cats. For instance, one tiger shot in India weighed just under 700 pounds. It also measured nine feet 11 inches from snout to tail.

As for their life spa, tigers can live up to eight to ten years in the wild. However, those held in captivity can live much longer.

The Indian Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 also protects tigers in India from poaching.