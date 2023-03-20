Endangered Zebra Sharks Returned to Ocean in ‘Re-Wilding’ Effort

For the first time in history, aquariums from around the world are banding together to save endangered baby zebra sharks and reintroduce them to the wild, where populations are dwindling to irreversibly small numbers.

ReShark, a new organization dedicated to this cause, released two baby zebra sharks – Charlie and Kathlyn – in the sea off the coast of Raja Ampat earlier this year, an archipelago in the West Papua province of Indonesia. The slow-moving sharks have all but disappeared from these waters, thanks to decades of overfishing.

Now, conservationists are taking the first steps toward “re-wilding” the vulnerable species. The ultimate goal of ReShark is to release 500 zebra sharks in Indonesian waters in the next 5-10 years.

This team is raising endangered zebra sharks and reintroducing them to the wild in an attempt to save them from extinction.

To accomplish this feat, a total of fifteen countries and 60 conservation organizations worldwide, including aquariums and government agencies, joined together to raise the sharks in captivity, then release them back into the wild.

The process begins with breeding eggs in scientifically managed populations in aquariums. The eggs are then transported to local hatcheries in Indonesia by air. From there, biologists care for them until the young sharks are mature enough for tagging and releasing in marine-protected areas.

To document this historic event, National Geographic photographers Jennifer Hayes and her husband David Doubilet journeyed to Raja Ampat to capture the extraordinary effort.

Zebra Shark Re-wilding Marks First-Ever Attempt With Aquatic Species

Re-wildling land animals, such as pandas and wolves, has been successful in the past. Reintroducing an aquatic species back to its natural environment, however, has never been done before.

That said, scientists hope this is just the beginning. Should this project prove successful, it could pave the way for the return of other vulnerable aquatic species.

“We’re just getting started in re-wilding the oceans,” Dr. Erin Meyer, VP of Seattle Aquarium’s conservation programs, told Fox News. “So we can ensure that we have a resilient, healthy, global ocean for today and for future generations.”

Calling the release of the zebra sharks “emotional,” Meyer expressed her hope for restoring more shark and stingray populations in the future. “We’re actively talking about what the next species will be,” she said.

ReShark is somewhat limited in its efforts since it must choose the release site of the wildlife carefully. Shark fishing, unfortunately, remains a major issue and threat to populations worldwide. Currently, nearly 40% of shark and stingray species face extinction. Behind amphibians, they’re the world’s fastest-disappearing vertebrate group.

“The ocean needs us,” Meyer said. “There are species that aren’t coming back with marine-protected areas alone. This is an opportunity for aquariums to put their unique experience and expertise to work and partner with international NGOs and governments and local leaders to make it happen.”