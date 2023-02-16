Enormous Monster Crocodile Killed After ‘Harassing’ Surfers and Fishermen

An enormous crocodile was euthanized in Queensland, Australia, this week after spending days harassing surfers and fishermen, local wildlife officials say.

As Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle ripped through the area last week, brave surfers took it as an opportunity to catch a monster wave or two. Their day of fun was cut short, however, when a 13-foot crocodile appeared, sending surfers and swimmers alike scrambling up a nearby rock wall in an effort to escape its snapping jaws.

A few days later, a fisherman battled the same crocodile at a local creek. With nowhere to climb, he lobbed rocks at the reptile hoping to scare it off.

Following those encounters, the Department of Environment and Science received multiple reports of croc sightings from the public. “On February 9, a member of the public contacted the department to report a large crocodile at a local beach,” senior wildlife officer Jane Burns reported to ABC.

According to the report, an enormous crocodile approached the beachgoer while he was surfing alongside a number of other people. “Some people ended up getting out onto the beach,” Burns said. “Others managed to get out up close to the rocks, which was their closest exit.”

The wildlife officer reported that the crocodile was wholly unperturbed by the crowd of people. Rather than retreating, it remained in the area until eventually losing interest and swimming to the local marina. “We had a couple of sightings that same day for an animal fitting the same description,” Burns said.

Wildlife Officials Track Down, Euthanize Enormous Problem Crocodile

With mounting sightings and a crocodile clearly without any natural fear of humans, wildlife officers had no choice but to act. They went in search of the infamous crocodile, hoping to find it before it caused any major harm if it was indeed as bold as residents claimed.

“We do that every time something like this comes along to confirm behavior and size,” the wildlife official explained.

Over the next several days, officials searched tirelessly for the enormous problem crocodile. The search bled into nights as well, officers using spotlights to see as they scoured the dark waters.

Finally, a fisherman called the department, nervous about a massive crocodile stalking him on the banks of a local creek. Wildlife officials immediately rushed to the scene before the croc could flee.

In a typical situation, officials remove potentially dangerous crocs through trapping. They then transport the croc to a local farm or zoo, where it can live safely away from humans. In this circumstance, however, given the crocodile’s location, behavior, and enormous size, euthanasia was the only option.

Rather than trying to wrangle the crocodile, wildlife officials made the difficult decision to kill it on-site with firearms they had on hand. “It was the safest option,” Burns said.