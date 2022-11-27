Enormous Spider With Highly-Venomous Bite Believed To Be Found in Bananas at Grocery Store

Workers at a German grocery store had a terrifying surprise when they believed they found that one of the world’s most deadly spiders had hitched a ride to the produce section in a box of bananas.

It’s not uncommon for arachnids to show up in fruit and vegetable shipments, but most species that lurk inside boxes are harmless. However, the staff immediately pegged the creature in question as an enormous Brazilian wandering spider. And everyone went into a state of panic.

The species is the eighth most venomous spider in the world and one of the top three most dangerous arachnids to humans. Some species on the list, such as the wolf spider, are highly toxic to animals and bugs. But if they were to bite a person, the victim would only feel a sharp sting. Other venomous spiders are shy and don’t typically bite.

Brazilian wanderers, however, are incredibly aggressive. Fortunately, they don’t actively seek to attack humans. But they are easily startled and quick to defend themselves. Their bites can and have killed people. The quick-moving toxins target the nervous system and cause a slew of strange and painful symptoms. If the victim doesn’t have access to antivenin, they may suffer extreme cardiac issues.

The Spider Turned Out to Be Less Dangerous Than Expected

Because the stowaway is a thing of nightmares, the Bavarian company called a local fire department for help. Firemen carefully captured and bagged the specimen to verify the species. However, it turned out that the general fear of spiders had gotten the best of the workers. The spider wasn’t a Brazillian wanderer. It was actually a pantropical huntsman spider.

Huntsman spiders are large crab-like creatures that also commonly make their way into supermarkets on produce. And people living in Florida, Texas, California, and in coastal areas of Georgia and South Carolina are familiar with the giant monster.

While huntsman spiders look terrifying, they’re harmless to humans. They do have a painful bite, but the venom can’t create any long-lasting issues.

“There was no danger to consumers,” the Wertingen fire department wrote in a Facebook post. “The spider was taken to the reptile farm in Bobingen where it will now get a new home.”

The situation may sound blown out of proportion, but there have been several Brazillian wandering spiders that have made their way to stores in both Europe and North America because they often live and lay eggs in banana trees. So officials don’t take a possible threat lightly.