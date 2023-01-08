Enraged Crocodile Destroys Lawnmower to Get Back at Noisy Zookeeper

No one knows how long Elvis the crocodile has been cranky. At the very least, his short temper stretches back to his final months in the wild, when wildlife officials were forced to capture him after he began wreaking havoc on fishing boats in a harbor near his home.

Since arriving at the Australian Reptile Park in New South Wales, his propensity for hissy fits hasn’t decreased in the slightest. On the contrary, zookeepers know to exercise extra caution when visiting the 15-foot crocodile. In his 15 years at the park, Elvis the crocodile has never harmed a zookeeper. The same cannot be said, however, for their landscaping tools.

While the croc was snoozing in the pond in his enclosure, a zookeeper entered Elvis’s enclosure with a lawnmower. The worker cranked up the mower and started on his task – waking Elvis in the process.

As we know, Elvis is known to throw tantrums for no good reason at all. So when the zookeeper woke the crocodile from his nap, Elvis responded in an extra devious manner.

Elvis the Crocodile Steals His Zookeeper’s Lawnmower

Launching himself toward operations manager Tim Faulkner, Elvis chomped down on the mower, attempting to wrench it from his grip. For a few moments, Faulkner considered a match of tug-of-war against the cantankerous crocodile. He came to his senses shortly after, however, releasing the mower and allowing Elvis to take it for his own.

With the menacing blades still spinning wildly beneath the machine, Elvis dragged the mower back to his pond and promptly dunked it in the water, silencing the annoyance for good. “Once he got it, he just sat there and guarded it,” Faulkner explained to BBC. “It was his prize, his trophy. If it moved, then he would attack it again.”

Thankfully, the hilariously smug crocodile didn’t disfigure himself attempting to carry sharp blades near his mouth. He did, however, lose a few teeth in the effort.

Well, Elvis was safe. But the zookeepers couldn’t just leave a lawnmower in the crocodile’s enclosure, so they devised a plan to retrieve it. While a team of zookeepers distracted Elvis with his favorite snack, kangaroo meat, Tim Faulkner dove into the pond behind him. Not only did Faulker snag the mower from the pond floor but brought two of Elvis’ intimidating three-inch teeth to the surface as well.

“He’s got his beautiful own yard, he wants to be a solitary creature. He’s happy,” the affectionate zookeeper explained. “I can’t lie, the bosses are not going to be happy about the cost of a new lawn mower. [But] we love it. No one’s injured. And when you get scared and it all turns out to be good, it’s actually quite enjoyable.”