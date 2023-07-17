Entire pod of 55 pilot whales dead in mass stranding event

A pod of 55 pilot whales died Sunday in a mass stranding on a Scottish beach, marking what experts believe to be the largest fatal mass stranding event in Scotland for decades.

At around 7:00 am local time on Sunday morning, local wildlife officials received reports of whales in distress at Traigh Mhor beach. Upon their arrival, rescuers were greeted with a horrific scene. Out of 55 pilot whales consisting of both adults and calves lying on the shore, only 15 were still alive.

Marine charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue immediately leapt into action, doing their best to refloat a few of the more active whales. Unfortunately, however, the first whale refloated was found beached again further down the shore. Soon after, three more perished, leaving just 12 alive: eight adults and four calves.

After hours of tending to the stranded pilot whales, officials made the difficult decision to euthanize those remaining at around 3:30 pm. From the advice of a forensics veterinarian, officials concluded that “the shallow beach and rough wave conditions made it too unsafe to refloat the remaining animals.”

“Considering how long the pilot whales had been out of the water, in addition to the poor conditions, it was decided that they should be euthanized on welfare grounds,” the statement continued. Locals in the area were asked to avoid the beach while clean-up operations took place.

Experts believe a single ill individual sparked the mass pilot whale stranding

A species with extremely strong social bonds, pilot whales are particularly susceptible to mass strandings. When one individual is ill or injured and strands, the rest will follow.

The official cause of the stranding remains undetermined as officials conduct necropsies on the deceased whales. Experts suspect, however, that the stranding was caused by a struggling individual.

In a subsequent statement, BDMLR suggested the cause of the stranding was a single ill female. After giving birth, the female apparently suffered a vaginal prolapse and beached herself. This caused the rest of her pod to strand as well.

On top of their social bonds making restranding a strong possibility, pilot whales cannot survive on land.

Whale strandings are a race against time

The second-largest member of the dolphin family (behind orcas), pilot whales are marine mammals. As such, they breathe air just like humans. Despite this ability, however, pilot whale strandings are a race against time, especially when dealing with such a large number.

Like sharks, whales cannot support their own weight on land. Without the water to support it, the whale’s body weight will eventually crush it.

Meanwhile, toxins are rapidly building within the whale’s body, poisoning the animal. And though blubber is necessary for life under the sea, it can cause the whale to dangerously overheat on land.

Simply dragging a pilot whale (or shark or dolphin) back to the water does more harm than good. Pulling on their delicate tails can cause severe internal damage, to the point that they die after returning to the water.

All of these factors, plus the difficulties presented by unfavorable conditions, make refloating marine animals an extremely tough task.

“Pilot whales don’t usually come in to shore,” BDLMR’s Welfare and Conservation Director Dan Jarvis told BBC. “They would be potentially disoriented, distressed from what has led to the stranding, and distressed from the stranding itself and being surrounded by family members who have died around them.”

“This is one of the biggest incidents we’ve had in the last couple of decades.”