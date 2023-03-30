Entire Wolf Pack Euthanized by Dundee Zoo, Staff ‘Heartbroken’

The recent decision by a Dundee zoo to euthanize their entire wolf pack following the decline of their alpha, Loki, is stirring controversy.

The zoo, Camperdown Wildlife Centre of Dundee, Scotland, announced that the decision was an educated one and a last resort. Firstly, alpha male Loki had to be put down after complications from an operation. “The difficult decision was reached to save the animal from further pain,” the zoo says of Loki’s death. In his absence, the remaining wolf pack started displaying strange and “unusually anxious” behavior.

“The other four wolves in the pack have been exhibiting unusually anxious and abnormal behaviour since the operation, and it is with great sadness that these wolves have also been euthanized as a result,” Camperdown said in a statement via BBC.

“This course of action was a last resort, and our team is absolutely heartbroken,” it reads.

Zoo staff is working to assure the public that this decision was not taken lightly. Despite this, social media commentators continue to criticize the zoo. The decision being “extreme” is a common response. But the zoo stands by their outcome and loss of the entire wolf pack.

“We can assure everyone that this difficult decision was taken following expert advice and consultation with the relevant professional bodies,” Camperdown’s statement continues.

Euthanized Wolf Pack Sparks Debate Over Captive Wildlife

There are also messages of support pouring in during a difficult time. “We thank members of the public who have sent messages of support and for their kind consideration during this painful time for our team,” the zoo adds.

But the incident has sparked a larger debate about how zoos should manage their animal populations. What steps should be taken before, during, and after wolf pack leaders pass away? Should zoos be allowed to house wildlife they cannot properly care for as behavioral events unfold?

For now, the staff at the Camperdown Wildlife Centre continue to mourn the loss of their beloved wolves. As they grapple with the difficult decision they had to make, so, too, must the public.

The Importance of the Alpha

Overall, the alpha male’s importance to a gray wolf pack cannot be overstated. The leadership of a male like Loki provides comfort and stability through protection. The alpha also plays a crucial role in breeding. Typically, the alpha is the only male in the pack allowed to mate with the females. Betas who attempt the same will be quickly suppressed. This helps to prevent inbreeding and ensures genetic diversity within packs.

This male is, in all senses, the leader and primary protector of the pack. This has to be earned, too, through strength, experience, cunning, and sheer brute force. Then, as the dominant male, the alpha wolf is responsible for organizing the pack’s activities, such as hunting and traveling, and enforcing the social hierarchy within the group. This ensures a stable structure and a clear sense of purpose. And once that is lost, the pack suffers a devastating blow that can hold a number of consequences.

Earlier this year, a similar captive situation proved detrimental as a Tennessee wildlife park was forced to euthanize gray wolf ‘Takoda’.