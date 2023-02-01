Escape Artist Red Panda Breaks Out of San Diego Zoo

When visitors at the San Diego Zoo went to the red panda exhibit, they saw something they never expected. At the time, a sneaky red panda surprised visitors when it climbed up a tree and escaped its enclosure.

On Sunday, the mischievous 2-year-old red panda named Adira scrambled up a tree, then jumped to another tree outside her habitat. All the while, zoo visitors watched in awe. However, the show didn’t last long, and zoo officials evacuated visitors. They immediately closed down the exhibit to comb through the area to try and find the animal.

“Currently, here at the zoo, they blocked off the area for an animal procedure, but we walked down to the suspension bridge and saw that the panda had escaped its habitat. They’re trying to get it down by shaking the branches,” wrote one witness via social media.

They added: “Yeah, we watched from the bridge for an hour before they moved everyone away, finally left around 4 p.m., and they still hadn’t recovered her.”

Once officials located the panda, they worked to lure it from the adjacent tree and back into its habitat.

Red panda reportedly out of its enclosure for hours

“Wildlife care specialists found that a female red panda had climbed into a tree adjacent to her habitat in the Zoo’s Panda Canyon,” said San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in a statement. “We consider this a non-emergency situation.”

“Red pandas spend most of their time in trees and are excellent climbers,” a spokesperson for the zoo later told news outlets via email. “It never left the area and remained in the tree.”

Hours after the red panda initially escaped, zookeepers finally got the wild animal to climb back into the tree inside her enclosure. Thankfully, the panda suffered no injuries after her mini vacation. However, officials later said they plan to trim the nearby trees to keep events like this one from happening again.

The endangered creatures are native to southwestern China and the eastern Himalayas.

“With their bushy tail for balance, which can be as long as their body, and claws for gripping, red pandas are acrobatic tree dwellers. Most of their time is spent in trees, and the red panda’s cinnamon red coat, occasionally saddled with orange or yellow, and soft cream-colored face mask give great camouflage among the red moss and white lichen that cover the tree trunks of their bamboo forest homes,” read the San Diego Zoo’s website about the species.

In addition, Adira has been a resident at the San Diego Zoo’s red panda exhibit since September. Before, officials transferred her from Toronto Zoo via the Red Panda Species Survival Plan.