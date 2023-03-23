Escaped ‘Bulls, Cows, Buffalos’ Returned to Rapper Rick Ross’ Home

Legendary rapper Rick Ross is a man of many interests – music, race cars, chicken wings, keeping livestock as pets… With so many hobbies and jobs to juggle, it can be hard to keep track, which is why Rick Ross’ pet “buffalos” recently pulled a Houdini and escaped from his property.

Thankfully, his neighbors helped return them, though not without chastising the rapper for his wandering wildlife.

It’s not often you see bison (the animals Ross fondly refers to as buffalos) roaming the streets of an Atlanta suburb, but on Tuesday, neighbors were shocked to look outside and see just that. Rather than a stray cat or neighborhood dog, a group of large bovines was exploring their yards, coming within feet of their homes.

Later that day, Rick Ross posted several videos on his Instagram account, admitting that the animals were his and that one of his buffalos (aka bison) was named Timbuktu. “When y’all come across Timbuktu, just tell him y’all family. Say, ‘I’m coming to show you love,'” Ross said in one of the videos. “You may deal with puppies, dogs – I deal with cattle.”

“When you see my buffalo, give them a carrot,” Ross added in a subsequent story. “Give it an apple. They’re so kind and so peaceful.”

Rick Ross’ Neighbors Annoyed to Find His Buffalos Wandering the Neighborhood

In a later video, Rick Ross thanked his neighbors for their help in returning his beloved buffalos home, saying that he will always happily return the favor. “For everybody that’s wanting a statement and a response (about) my bulls, my cows, a couple of buffalos that got away in the community, this is my response. I always return stray animals,” he said.

The bizarre incident forced the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to release a statement regarding Ross’ strange choice of pet. In it, they warned residents not to approach the animals. No matter what Rick Ross says, buffalos “can be unpredictable and possibly become aggressive.”

They added that, while it’s not illegal to own such pets, “negligent” owners could be held responsible. It’s unclear whether the FCSO is pursuing any charges at this time.

Well, Ross clearly took the escape of his animals in stride. His neighbors, however, didn’t feel quite so relaxed about the bulky bovines wandering the area. Antoinette Barnes, one of Rick Ross’ neighbors, claims that the buffalo have appeared on her property twice now and she’s had enough.

“I’m over here as a concerned mother, so why would you — like, control your buffalo. Control your bull. That’s all I’m saying,” Barnes told WSB. “I have an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old. My children are afraid to go outside.”

Rick Ross was reportedly gifted two bison, including Timbuktu the “buffalo” from his partners at a clothing company. His 350-acre property, which he calls the “Promised Land,” also houses four horses and a bull.