Esteemed elder brown bear ‘Otis’ is alive and well

“You could almost hear every bear fan across the world let out a collective scream,” Explore.org lauds of the beloved brown bear’s return.

If you are also a bear fanatic and were on social media yesterday evening, then it has been a wonderful 24 hours. Facebook groups in particular were awash with celebratory posts. But the first, I believe, to spot and spread the news was Anna Emerson, a top contributor to the lovely Fat Bear Week Bracket Tournament group.

“The happiest day of the year! Never count him out! WELCOME BACK OTIS!” Emerson posted over 19 hours ago while filming Otis as he appeared live on her screen. Like so many others, her post shot a bolt of joy through me as I wrapped up another day’s work (covering bears, no less). It was the elder brown bear’s first appearance of 2023, confirmation that this living legend is, well, still living.

Indeed, “Otis strolled his way into the J” of Brooks River Wednesday afternoon, Explore.org followed up a few hours later on Youtube with a clip for the public:

Otis strolled his way into the J this afternoon. You could almost hear every bear fan across the world let out a collective scream. Explore Live Nature Cams

No one knows exactly how old Otis is. But the consensus is around 27 or 28-years-old. This is a remarkable age for a wild brown bear.

‘I think it’s truly incredible that he’s one of the oldest brown bears on the planet’

Otis isn’t just any old bear, either. He’s a four time Fat Bear Week champion and a charismatic staple of Alaska’s hosting national park, Katmai.

Regardless of fame, though, age is catching up to the elder bruin. He’s missing a few teeth (as is standard for the rare bear of his age) and has become quite bony and scraggly. Hibernating into late July will do that to a fella.

But Otis looked just as disheveled a few years back when he won his fourth title in 2021. So never count and old bear out.

“Otis is obviously one of our most well-known and beloved bears, and he’s definitely a recurring presence for a reason.” Katmai Ranger Cheryl Spencer told me in our 2021 interview about the old timer and his FBW domination. “But to me, I think it’s truly incredible that he’s one of the oldest brown bears on the planet. That’s pretty cool.”

Back in 2014, when the inaugural Fat Bear Week was a single-day voting experience, Otis was crowned the first-ever FBW Champion. All these years later, he’s still dominating the game with the most wins – and could very well take the crown again in 2023. If there’s anything people love more than a charming brown bear, it’s an old charming brown bear.

Right now, it’s time for Otis to fatten up on summer salmon. Then, come autumn, he’ll be “doing his fall Otis thing, where he sort of starts in the lower Brooks River and then slowly floats to Brooks Falls as he’s fishing. We call him ‘Floaty Otie’ in the fall,” Ranger Cheryl continues. An earned nickname, as after months of gorging on salmon, the old brown bear (formerly Bear 480) truly becomes enormous:

Fat Bear Week’s Otis. (Photo credit: Candice Rusch, Explore.org Press)

Fat Bear Week 2023 will begin in September with the Junior bracket. Then, come October 5-11, it’s time to vote.

Until then, you can always tune in to the explore.org bear cams which offer unprecedented access to the lives of the bears of Brooks River in Katmai National Park.