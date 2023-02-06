Eurasian Eagle Owl Continues to Evade Rescuers Following Escape From Central Park Zoo

New York City officials are still on the hunt for a Eurasian eagle owl that escaped his enclosure in the Central Park Zoo and has evaded capture for four days and counting.

Flaco the owl was discovered missing around 8:30 pm Thursday. His exhibit “had been vandalized and the stainless steel mesh cut,” the zoo explained in a statement, immediately sparking a citywide search for the avian outlaw.

Just two hours later, The New York Police Department’s 19th Precinct announced that they had found Flaco exploring a sidewalk on 5th avenue. Unfortunately, however, he was spooked by his many admirers and flew away.

Well, that was a hoot 🦉

We tried to help this lil wise guy, but he had enough of his growing audience & flew off. @NYCParks Rangers, be on the lookout — he was last seen flying south on 5th Avenue.

After evading police capture, Flaco flew to a tree near his home, perching on a branch for the night. Zoo staff stayed with him until the morning to ensure his safety. At sunrise on Friday, the eagle owl flew into Central Park. Thankfully, however, he never ventured so far that he was out of zoo employees’ sight.

Experts Worry That Flaco the Owl Can’t Survive in the Wild

Flaco has been in captivity for 12 years. Because of this, experts worry that he’s likely “lost the skills needed for catching wild prey, and so will not able to obtain food on his own in the wild.”

Though the owl may not be eating, he appears safe and in good health otherwise, according to the many zoo officials, park rangers, and bird watchers who have spotted him since his escape.

On Friday, NYC Parks tweeted that their Rangers were in hot pursuit of the rebellious raptor. “We spotted the owl in Hallett Sanctuary this morning, and found Flaco healthy and hunkering down in a tree. We ask that park-goers give space so that he can be rescued,” they wrote.

Eagle Owl’s Escape the Latest in a String of Suspicious Zoo Events

The culprit behind the vandalism of the Eurasian eagle owl’s exhibit remains unclear, as does the reasoning behind their decision to unlawfully release the animal into the wild. Sadly, however, the owl’s escape wasn’t a unique situation. On the contrary, it’s merely the most recent occurrence in a string of suspicious zoo events across the United States.

Less than a week before Flaco’s exhibit was vandalized, someone stole 12 squirrel monkeys from a Louisiana zoo. Two days later, two emperor tamarin monkeys disappeared without a trace from the Dallas Zoo.

Last month, someone tampered with two more enclosures in the Dallas Zoo. One housed a clouded leopard and the other held langur monkeys. A week after these incidents, a lappet-faced vulture was tragically found dead in its enclosure after suffering a suspicious wound.

Zoo officials recovered the tamarins and the clouded leopard. They then pressed charges against a suspect who allegedly had plans to take more animals. The culprit’s involvement in the vulture’s death remains unclear.