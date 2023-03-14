Ex-Navy Pilot Speaks Out After Witnessing UFOs Firsthand

A former Navy pilot is calling on Congress to investigate UFOs (known formally as UAP, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) in American skies, demanding lawmakers release the “uncomfortable truth” to the public regarding possible extraterrestrial life.

Back in 2019, Lt. Ryan Graves revealed his own shocking truth – that he and his fellow aviators saw strange, unexplainable objects during their stint in the Navy.

Graves spent over a decade with the military flying F-18s, a type of fighter plane, and serving as a flight instructor. During that time and beyond, he’s never received a reasonable explanation for the bizarre aerial phenomenon he witnessed firsthand over the years.

“While I was in the Navy, myself and others in my squadron had an experience that continues to this day and at first was something that we didn’t have a name for,” Graves told Fox News.

Graves explained that, at first, he and his crew witnessed these UFOs through their radar and camera system. Eventually, however, they spotted the mysterious objects with their naked eyes. “Two aircraft from my squadron were flying side by side,” he recalled. “And one of these objects went right between their aircraft.”

Rather than the stereotypical flying saucer shape, the pilot described the UFO as a “dark gray or black cube inside of a clear sphere.”

Graves believes, however, that getting stuck on the idea of “ET” or “little green men” is the wrong way to go. “We need to be able to agnostically, as a media, accept that there is uncertainty and look at it from a first principles approach,” he said.

Former Navy Pilot Maintains the Mysterious UFOs Were Not Balloons

At first glance, the objects resembled “tethered balloons,” as they remained strangely stationary in mid-air. As he watched, however, he realized they behaved very differently. Unlike balloons, they moved at impossibly high speeds.

“Eventually we would see these objects proceeding about 0.6 to 0.8 Mach on average,” Graves explained. “Which is about 250 to 350 knots at those altitudes. And they would be either in some type of holding pattern or seemingly just proceeding in a single direction.”

In the pilot’s opinion, there are two possible explanations for the UFOs. They’re either advanced technology from a hostile party, or they’re entirely foreign to Earth. Either way, “it’s a matter of scientific inquiry and curiosity,” he said.

Back in February, Graves wrote a divisive article detailing his experiences with UFOs as a Navy pilot. As he explained, they in no way resembled spy balloons, such as the one shot down over the SC coast.

“The [UFOs] accelerated at speeds up to Mach 1, the speed of sound,” he said. “They could hold their position, appearing motionless, despite Category 4 hurricane-force winds of 120 knots.”

“They did not have any visible means of lift, control surfaces or propulsion. In other words, nothing that resembled normal aircraft with wings, flaps, or engines. I am a formally trained engineer, but the technology they demonstrated defied my understanding.”